Manish Malhotra shares backstage last-minute moments of Alia Bhatt at Mijwan show: ‘It all has my heart’

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Fashion designer Manish Malhotra gave a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes moments from his Mijwan show. He shared pictures featuring actress Alia Bhatt.

Taking to Instagram, Manish shared a series of backstage photographs capturing the excitement and rush before the models walked the ramp. The pictures offered glimpses of the last-minute preparations, model line-up and the lively atmosphere behind the fashion show.

Sharing the moments, the celebrity designer wrote, “It’s always the Backstage last minute final touches, the anxiousness, the model line up waiting to go on the ramp, the chaos, the feeling all of it has my heart #15yearsofMijwan.”

The designer’s post celebrated 15 years of Mijwan and highlighted the emotions and energy that go into putting together the show. The first picture showed Manish helping Alia Bhatt drape her Chikankari saree. In another frame, members of his team could be seen making final adjustments to Alia’s outfit. The photo carousel also featured several models as they prepared to walk the ramp.

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, who will share the screen in the upcoming film “Love And War,” recently stole the spotlight as showstoppers at designer Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan showcase in Mumbai on September 26. The actors walked the runway in strikingly different ivory and midnight-blue ensembles from the designer’s latest collection.

The event celebrated 15 years of Manish’s association with the Mijwan Welfare Society. The showcase highlighted intricate chikankari and thread embroidery, with the collection featuring a palette of ivory, green, coral and ombré hues.

Alia Bhatt walked the ramp in a custom ivory chikankari saree designed by Manish. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she paired the traditional drape with a contemporary blouse and completed the ensemble with a matching veil.

The ‘Uri’ actor complemented Alia in a striking midnight-blue and ivory sherwani ensemble from Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan collection.

--IANS

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