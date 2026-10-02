Govt extends export measures to support exporters amid West Asia disruptions

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) The government has extended the timelines for the RELIEF scheme and the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme to support exporters amid geopolitical disruptions and logistics uncertainties, according to official statements on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Department of Commerce extended the timelines under Component II of RELIEF -- Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation -- a time-bound intervention under the Export Promotion Mission.

Component II of RELIEF encourages exporters to obtain ECGC cover for upcoming shipments to specified regions, with 95 per cent risk coverage, it added.

The component is available for Stand Alone Policies or Whole Turnover Policies obtained on or after March 16, 2026.

While eligible cargo includes Full Container Load (FCL), Less than Container Load (LCL) and reefer containers, excluding energy shipments.

Under the component, the premium paid by exporters will not be increased beyond the pre-disruption level for the eligible period, according to the government.

RELIEF scheme which was launched on March 19 to support Indian exporters affected by higher freight costs, increased insurance premia and war-related export risks arising from disruptions in the Gulf and wider West Asia maritime corridor.

The ministry said the extension was aimed at supporting export resilience and sustaining trade flows amid continuing geopolitical and logistics uncertainties.

Separately, the government extended the RoDTEP scheme until December 31. The scheme will remain available for exports by Domestic Tariff Area units, Advance Authorisation holders, Special Economic Zone units and Export Oriented Units.

RoDTEP refunds embedded and un-rebated central, state and local duties, taxes and levies borne on exported products, including prior-stage cumulative indirect taxes.

“The existing RoDTEP rates and value caps as notified in Appendix 4R and Appendix 4RE as applicable on September 30 shall continue unchanged during the aforesaid period,” the ministry said.

The measure would support exporters by helping create a level playing field in international markets against competing economies, according to the government.

--IANS

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