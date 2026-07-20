July 20, 2026 8:46 AM हिंदी

Ugly scenes at FIFA WC final: Punches thrown, Paredes grabs Garcia by throat after final whistle

Ugly scenes at FIFA WC final: Punches thrown, Paredes grabs Garcia by throat after final whistle

New York, July 20 (IANS) The 2026 FIFA World Cup final ended in ugly scenes as the summit clash descended into chaos immediately after the final whistle, with players exchanging punches and Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes grabbing Spain’s Eric Garcia by the throat.

Spain secured their second World Cup title with a tense 1-0 victory in extra time, but the historic win was quickly overshadowed by physical altercations on the pitch, leading to a post-match turmoil.

Argentina defender Nahuel Molina appeared to punch one of the Spanish players in the stomach. In an another altercation, midfielder Paredes was seen shoving Spain’s Eric Garcia by the throat as Scaloni intervened.

Beyond the clash with Garcia, Paredes tackled Gavi to the ground, shoved him in the face, and seemed to kick a boot toward the 21-year-old Barcelona midfielder. At the same time, Molina appeared to swing a punch at Rodri, causing the Spanish captain to stop and angrily confront the Argentine defender.

“Paredes threw two or three haymakers into someone’s face. He went for them. There is no place or space for that,” England legend Alan Shearer said on the BBC. “We know how much it means to them and we know how much it hurts to lose, but there is a way to lose. Too many times we have seen that from Argentina. The reaction after the final whistle is terrible.”

Argentina was also accused of one final classless act when they appeared to turn their backs on Spanish players as the world champions accepted their World Cup medals.

As reported by TalkSPORT, England legend Stuart Pearce was watching the Argentina players as Spain collected their trophies alongside US President Donald Trump

“When Spain were about to lift their trophy, the Argentinians, to a man, all stood with their back to the trophy lift,” Pearce said.

--IANS

bc/

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