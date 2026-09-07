Divyenndu, Bhuvan Arora's 'Waiting Hai' uncovers the mystery behind unconfirmed railway tickets

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Prime Video unveiled the teaser of its forthcoming MX Original drama 'Waiting Hai' on Monday.

Made under the direction of National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans (Known for Satyaprem Ki Katha), the quirky ‘scam dramedy’ sheds light on a nationwide ticketing scam.

Headlined by Divyenndu and Bhuvan Arora, 'Waiting Hai' will also see Kumud Mishra, Vijay Maurya, Harshita Gaur, Srushti Tare, and Sunita Rajwar in crucial roles, along with others.

Sharing the teaser on social media, the makers wrote, "Lekar aa rahe hain hum ek shuddh desi scam...#WaitingHai, coming soon. Watch for free, on Prime Video (sic)."

What starts as a familiar struggle of getting a confirmed railway ticket, soon turns it into a mystery where the wait may be hiding more than meets the eye.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Ajay Rai, 'Waiting Hai' shares the tale of Sugam Mishra, a newly posted Railway Police officer, who finds himself stuck in the Waiting List. However, he suddenly notices that certain agents are getting their tickets confirmed with surprising ease while the other passengers are still forced to wait. Sugam could not help but wonder who could be behind this.

In an attempt to get to the bottom of this mystery, Sugam embarks on a dangerous journey to uncover the people behind this.

However, he is confronted by a hacker who always seems to be one step ahead of him, resulting in a cat-and-mouse chase between a determined investigator and a hacker who always seems to have another trick up his sleeve.

Presented by Jio Studios in collaboration with Jar Pictures Production, 'Waiting Hai' is expected to soon stream for free, exclusively on Prime Video and on the MX Player Android app.

The makers are yet to announce the official release date for the social thriller crime drama.

--IANS

pm/