Fatima Sana fined 10 per cent match fee for Code of Conduct breach in clash against India

Dubai, Sep 7 (IANS) Pakistan captain Fatima Sana has been fined 10 per cent of her match fee and handed a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during her side’s Women’s Asia Cup Group A clash against India, which they lost by seven wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

In a statement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday that Fatima was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the its Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.’

The incident occurred on the last ball of the second over of India’s chase of 56, when Fatima gestured towards the pavilion after dismissing opener Shafali Verma through a caught-and-bowled dismissal.

This marks Fatima’s second offence within a 24-month window, bringing her total tally of demerit points to two. Her previous demerit point was handed down during the opening T20 International against Ireland in Dublin on August 6, 2025.

"Fatima admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Supriya Rani Das of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing," further said the ICC.

The charges against the Pakistan skipper were levelled by on-field umpires Nimali Perera and Shathira Jakir Jesy, alongside third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Rabab Ahsan. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Despite the off-field sanction, Fatima will remain available to lead Pakistan in their clash against Hong Kong China to be played on Tuesday. A victory for Pakistan would take them into the semi-finals, with seven-time winners India and defending champions Sri Lanka already sealing their spots there.

--IANS

nr/