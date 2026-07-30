UEFA calls emergency meeting as opposition grows to FIFA commercial plan

Geneva, July 30 (IANS) UEFA is set to hold an emergency meeting with its member associations on Thursday to discuss a possible response to FIFA's controversial proposal to create a commercial subsidiary and the growing opposition in Europe, including the possibility of a boycott of the World Cup.

FIFA announced the proposal earlier this week, seeking to establish a commercial subsidiary that would bring together the governing body's commercial rights, including broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing and licensing, with the operational delivery of its tournaments.

European football associations are expected to discuss the implications of FIFA President Gianni Infantino's FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal and determine how to respond to the plan during the virtual meeting, according to The Mirror.

FIFA has proposed raising up to USD 4.2 billion by selling minority, non-controlling stakes in the new entity, based on an initial valuation of $20 billion. The governing body has maintained that it would retain complete control over football governance, competitions, the international calendar and all sporting and regulatory matters.

The proposal has triggered strong opposition from UEFA, which represents 55 European member associations. UEFA has criticised the lack of transparency surrounding the plan and the manner in which it was presented to national associations.

UEFA has also raised concerns over a deadline under which associations could access an initial one-off payment of up to $20 million. Under FIFA's broader plan, regular development funding for member associations would increase from the currently budgeted $8 million per association to $20 million for the 2027-30 cycle, with further increases planned for subsequent cycles.

"We have learned of Fifa's deadline to associations to support their proposals or have the one-off payout offer withdrawn," said Uefa. "This says everything you need to know about this plan."

It was UEFA’s second statement on the issue. The first claimed FIFA had "crossed a line".

FIFA President Infantino has defended the proposal on Wednesday, describing it as an opportunity to accelerate football's development worldwide. He has argued that increased commercial revenues would allow FIFA's 211 member associations to receive significantly greater financial support.

However, opposition has widened beyond UEFA. The Football Association, European Leagues, European Football Clubs, the Union of European Clubs, the Football Supporters Association and Football Supporters Europe have all voiced concerns over FIFA's plans and called for changes to the organisation's leadership and governance.

The Asian Football Confederation has also expressed disappointment after revealing that it was not consulted before the proposal became public. The AFC said initiatives of such scale must be based on good governance, transparency and meaningful consultation with confederations, member associations and other stakeholders.

FIFA's proposal still requires approval from the FIFA Council and support from a majority of its 211 member associations before it can proceed.

--IANS

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