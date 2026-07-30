July 30, 2026 3:43 PM हिंदी

CWG 2026: 'Returning to sport after being a mother taught me to be more patient,' says Seema Kaliramna

CWG 2026: 'Returning to sport after being a mother taught me to be more patient,' says Seema Kaliramna

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) India's leading discus thrower Seema Kaliramna has revealed that returning to competitive sport after motherhood taught her to be more patient with herself, and that the experience also made her mentally stronger as she prepares to compete at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

"Returning to competition after becoming a mother taught me to be more patient with myself. There were days when balancing training, my PhD and family responsibilities felt overwhelming, but every challenge made me mentally stronger. Having the support of my family and the team at the Inspire Institute of Sport has helped me stay focused on my goal and continue improving as an athlete," she said.

The 27-year-old has emerged as one of India’s most consistent discus throwers, overcoming personal and professional challenges to establish herself among the country’s leading athletes.

After making a successful return to competition following motherhood, Seema won gold at the 2025 National Games and claimed the national title. She now heads into the Commonwealth Games in the best form of her career.

With a personal best of 59.73m, achieved earlier this season, and a string of consistent performances that secured her Commonwealth Games qualification, Seema believes progress in discus is built on patience and repetition rather than chasing one big throw.

“Discus is an event where consistency matters just as much as distance. Every training session is about improving a little, trusting the process and making sure you can reproduce your best throws when it matters. I’m happy with the work I’ve put in this season, and Glasgow is another opportunity to test myself against a strong field,” she added.

Ravinder Kaliramna, Seema’s husband and coach, believes her greatest strength has been her consistency throughout the season.

“Seema has never looked for shortcuts. Whether it was returning after motherhood or balancing her PhD alongside training, she has approached everything with discipline and consistency. We’ve focused on improving the small technical aspects every day, and that’s why she’s reached this stage. I believe she’s ready to compete with the best and enjoy the moment in Glasgow,” he said.

Having steadily established herself among India’s leading discus throwers, Seema says her biggest lesson has been to focus on execution instead of outcomes.

“Over the years, I’ve realised that every competition is a learning experience. I’m proud of how far I’ve come, but I also know there’s still room to grow. My focus is on enjoying the competition, executing my throws and continuing to improve with every opportunity I get,” she said.

Already enjoying the strongest season of her career, Seema now has the opportunity to carry that momentum onto one of athletics’ biggest stages as she looks to make her mark at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

--IANS

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