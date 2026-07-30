'Heart Beat' unit's warm welcome moves Anumol; actress says, "My heart is full!"

Chennai, July 30 (IANS) Overwhelmed by the loving welcome accorded to her by the unit of the popular web series 'Heart Beat', Malayalam actress Anumol has now penned a note of gratitude in which she has said that her heart was full.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a note of gratitude to both fans and to her unit, the actress, who has now returned for a third season of the series, wrote, "Thank you so much for always being there for Radhi. You laughed with her, felt her strength, found inspiration in her journey, and most importantly… you cried with her. Thank you for loving Radhi so deeply. I know this phase of healing is difficult for her, but that’s how life is sometimes. We go through it, we grow through it, and somehow, we survive everything."

She went on to add, "I’m equally grateful to the entire team behind Heartbeat and to each one of you who embraced her with so much love. (Not tagging anyone because I don’t want to bombard your profile with notifications). These beautiful flowers and sweets that you all sent today are so much more than gifts to me. They’re a reminder of how deeply Radhi is loved. My heart is full. (both of us Anumol and the character Radhi in me). Dr. Radhi will always stand strong, because she has all of you standing beside her. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

It may be recalled that actress Anumol had recently responded to actress Yogalakshmi's announcement that she would not be a part of third season of the popular Heart Beat series.

Yogalakshmi, in her post, had said, "I know this may be hard to accept… I’m truly sorry, guys. With a heavy heart, I have to tell you that I’m no longer a part of the 'Heart Beat' series. This wasn’t easy for me either, but I will always be grateful for the opportunity . Thank you deepaksundarrajan @rj_shyam_sundar @veluraja88 @kabeez_dir @atelefactory for Theju, for believing in me and for everything."

Thanking the entire cast and crew of 'Heart Beat' for making her journey "so special and beautiful", the actress had said,"I’ll always cherish the memories we created together. Radhi, Vijay, Arjun, Reena, Rocky, Naveen, manasa, guna, Thapa akka, Ravi, Anitha and all special guest characters."

To her fans on social media, the actress said, "And to each and every one of you… thank you for showering me with so much love, support, and kindness throughout this journey. Your messages, your edits, your cheers, and your unconditional love will always stay close to my heart. It means more than words can ever express."

"One special thing about Theju is that she inspired so many women and earned so much love and respect," she said and added that she was incredibly grateful to have been chosen to bring her to life.

"Thank you, Theju, for becoming such a special part of my journey. I’ll definitely miss being Theju. I know many of you will be disappointed, and I’m truly sorry. But this isn’t goodbye. (I promise to keep entertaining you through every medium with all my heart, until my very last breath.) Promise guys! Thank you for standing by me through every chapter. I hope you’ll continue to walk along with me in every journey. Bye guys! Forever grateful Always!!! Yours lovingly - Theju," she had said.

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IANS

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