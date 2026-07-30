July 30, 2026 3:43 PM हिंदी

Himansh Kohli shares how Hrithik Roshan’s performance in ‘Super 30’ influenced him

Himansh Kohli shares how Hrithik Roshan’s performance in ‘Super 30’ influenced him

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actor Himansh Kohli has opened up about the impact of Hrithik Roshan’s performance in the 2019 film “Super 30.”

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the ‘Yaariyan’ actor revealed how the actor’s portrayal left a lasting impression on him. Himansh shared that Hrithik’s performance in the biographical drama resonated with him, just like it did with many others. He praised the actor’s dedication and said that the portrayal of mathematician Anand Kumar was inspiring and deeply moving. “I think I understand that when you leave glamour and come to a rawness, it is not challenging but you just have to make people believe that it is you. Because in this way, they never believe you to see you and they don't even want you to come in this de-glam avatar role.”

“The performance that Hrithik Roshan delivered in ‘Super 30’ has definitely impacted so many people, including me, who was moved by that performance. That too was a story of students and their children's studies.”

Himansh added, “Our story in ‘Aryabhatt Ka Zero' is around a family. The topic of this film is also education, the struggle for education, the challenges, and today's youth who feel that he should also get that right. He should get the best education in his life. Even if he does not have the means for it at that time, he has a hope to achieve it with his merit and confidence. I am happy that you connected it in that way. But if you watch the movie, you will find that these two are not identical at all.”

“Aryabhatt Ka Zero” also features Sonal Sehgal, Darshana Banik, Naresh Vohra, Alka Amin, and Neeraj Sood in key roles. Shilpa Shinde makes a special appearance in the film. The movie explores the origin and significance of the concept of zero (‘Shunya’), the place value system, and the groundbreaking contributions of the legendary Indian mathematician and astronomer Aryabhatta to the world of mathematics.

Directed by Kamal Chandra, “Aryabhatt Ka Zero” is slated to hit theatres on August 7.

--IANS

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