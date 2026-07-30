Sadia Khateeb embraces her Kashmiri roots, says returning home feels like reconnecting with herself

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actress Sadia Khateeb has opened up about her deep connection with her homeland, Kashmir.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she shared how returning to her roots brings her a sense of peace and belonging. The actress expressed that no matter where her professional journey takes her, Kashmir will always remain her perfect escape.

Speaking about her bond with her homeland, Sadia said, “Being a Kashmiri girl, my roots are deeply connected to this land. Every time I come back, I feel grounded, and it reminds me of where I truly belong.”

Reflecting on her time in Bhadarwah, Khateeb added, “As a proud Kashmiri girl, coming back to Bhadarwah always feels like coming back to my soul. The mountains, the fresh air, and the peaceful silence remind me of who I am and where I belong. No matter where work takes me, home will always be my perfect escape, and I feel incredibly grateful to be surrounded by the unmatched beauty of Kashmir.”

She further shared how some of her happiest moments back home revolve around its rich culinary traditions. “One of the things I look forward to the most is enjoying authentic Kashmiri food with my family. Whether it’s a comforting bowl of haakh, a traditional rajma chawal meal, the rich flavours of dum aloo, or ending the day with a warm cup of Kashmiri kahwa, every bite carries memories of home. The food here isn’t just delicious—it’s deeply emotional because it connects me to my childhood and my roots.”

Talking about reconnecting with old friends, Sadia mentioned, “Coming home also means catching up with friends I’ve known for years. Sitting together, sharing stories over endless cups of kahwa, laughing about old memories, and simply enjoying each other’s company is something I truly cherish. Those moments remind me that happiness is often found in the simplest experiences with the people who know you best.”

Sadia Khateeb also gave a glimpse of her serene getaway as she shared pictures from Bhadarwah, her hometown in Jammu and Kashmir, on social media.

Work-wise, Sadia is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Silaa” which also stars Harshvardhan Rane. Directed by Omung Kumar, the movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25, 2026.

--IANS

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