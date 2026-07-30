McDonald's India operator Westlife Foodworld Q1 profit drops 52 pc

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Westlife Foodworld Limited, which operates McDonald's restaurants across West and South India, on Thursday reported a 52 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for the June quarter of FY27.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 0.59 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, down from Rs 1.23 crore in the corresponding period last financial year (Q1 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations rose 12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 735.64 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 657.64 crore in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the performance, Amit Jatia, Chairperson, Westlife Foodworld Limited, said, "We have started FY27 on a strong note, with improving same-store sales and double-digit revenue growth reflecting the strength of our value platform and disciplined execution.”

“Despite near-term inflationary pressures, we continued to deliver sustained profitability while strengthening customer engagement across channels," Jatia stated.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 9 per cent to Rs 92.93 crore from Rs 85.32 crore a year earlier.

However, EBITDA margin narrowed to 12.6 per cent from 13 per cent, as per its filing.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of Westlife Foodworld fell to an intra-day low of Rs 472 before recovering part of the losses to trade at Rs 489.60 during Thursday's session.

Along with its quarterly results, the company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.40 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each.

Westlife has fixed August 7, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders, while the dividend will be paid on or before August 29.

Despite the weaker bottom line, the company remains focused on expanding its business under its Vision 2027 strategy.

As part of its expansion plans, Westlife Foodworld intends to open more than 60 new McDonald's restaurants during FY27.

The company is also strengthening its digital ordering platform, delivery business and McCafe network to enhance customer engagement and support long-term growth.

--IANS

pk