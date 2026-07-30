Santhosh Prathap, Bhavya Trikha-starrer 'Signal @ 11.30' to hit screens on September 18?

Chennai, July 30 (IANS) The makers of director Malarvizhi Natesan's upcoming romantic thriller 'Signal@11.30', featuring actors Santhosh Prathap and Bhavya Trikha in the lead, have now disclosed that they are considering the possibility of releasing the film on September 18 this year.

Talking to IANS, director Malarvizhi Natesan and her daughter Dr Shivani Subramani, who is the producer of the film, disclosed that they had completed shooting the film in 35 days and that they were now looking to release their film on September 18 this year.

"We are exploring the possibility of releasing on that date," director Malarvizhi Natesan said and added that they would release the film on September 18 if all other things fell in place.

The director, who runs a school of her own and who chose to take up direction because of her interest in film making, disclosed that the spark for the plot of 'Signal @ 11.30' came to her when she had to stop her car at a signal while she was returning home late one night.

Unwilling to disclose too many details about the film, the director, while speaking about her film, said, "An incident that occurs at 11.30 heralds a change in an individual's life. You will have to wait and watch the movie to know what the incident was and how it impacted the individual and those around him/her."

Along with Santhosh Prathap and Bhavya Trikha, actress Poojitha Ponnada too plays a lead role. The film will also feature actors Jayaprakash and Munishkanth in pivotal roles.

Produced by Malarvizhi Natesan and Dr. Shivani Subramani under the Alar Studios banner, the film boasts of a great technical crew.

Music for the film is by National Award winner D Imman. Cinematography is by one of the best in business, Raja Bhattacharjee and editing is by R Kalaivanan, who recently won the National Award for Best Editor for his editing in the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Amaran. Dances in the film have been choreographed by Sherif.

--IANS

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