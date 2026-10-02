‘Udta Teer’ starring Ayushmann Khurrana to now release on October 23

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film ‘Udta Teer’, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, have pushed the film’s release date. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on October 9, will now arrive in cinemas on October 23.

On Friday, the makers of the film unveiled a new poster with the film’s new release date giving it a cleaner release window and a stronger theatrical runway instead of compromising on screens in a suddenly crowded marketplace.

This has been done to accommodate better footfall in the theatres after films like ‘Drishyam: The Conclusion’ and ‘The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest’ have completed their theatrical run.

The film combines patriotism and comedy, with Suhail Nayyar reportedly playing a negative character.

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana also spoke with IANS about the film, and shared details of the film, as he said, “My film ‘Udta Teer’ is releasing on October 9. It is a very different story. I want to say that it is India's first patriotic comedy where I become a Pakistani spy and lose my memory in India”.

“My character in the film starts fighting for India. So in a way, he remembers patriotism, but he forgets which country it is. So it's a very beautiful story”, he added.

In ‘Udta Teer’, Ayushmann essays the role of Bilal Ahmed, a Pakistani spy who suffers memory loss and begins to believe he is Indian.

He earlier said, “Every new director brings a different energy to the set. With ‘Udta Teer’ what drew me in was not just the genre, but the world Akash had created”.

“It is rare to find a script that can be chaotic, funny, emotional and rooted in a larger idea at the same time. I wanted to surrender to that vision and allow the character to take me somewhere unexpected”, he added.

--IANS

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