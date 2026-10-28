‘Udta Teer’ actor Rupinder Walia recalls his first meeting with Ayushmann

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actor Rupinder Walia, who was recently seen as a Sikh agent in the Counter Terrorism Squad (CTS) in 'Udta Teer', recalled his first meeting with protagonist Ayushmann Khurrana on the set.

Rupinder remembered Ayushmann making him feel extremely comfortable as they were introduced during the rehearsal of a fight sequence.

He shared, “The first time I met Ayushmann paji was during the rehearsal of a fight sequence. He was already rehearsing when the production team introduced me, and he said, ‘Oh, you are Rupi paji, I already know you. I have heard your kissa from Akash Kaushik.’ I was overwhelmed. Here was a senior artist who went out of his way to make a newcomer comfortable, and I was already mesmerised by his presence. That someone of his stardom receives a newcomer this way is something I can’t put into words."

Rupinder further shared that the shoot did not feel like work to him as the atmosphere on the set was extremely relaxed.

"He is a true gentleman who knows how to put others at ease. During the shoot, he would come and rehearse every scene with us, and the atmosphere became so relaxed that it didn’t feel like we were shooting. It felt like something happening in a family,” he went on to add.

Backed by Dharma Productions in collaboration with Sikhya Entertainment, 'Udta Teer ' marks the directorial debut of Akash A. Kaushik.

The laughter ride revolves around an agent who forgets his identity in the middle of a mission and starts believing that he is an Indian counter-terrorism officer.

Along with Ayushmann and Rupinder, the ensemble cast of the drama also includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Raghubir Yadav and Brijendra Kala, along with others.

'Udta Teer' got a theatrical release on 23 October 2026 and opened to mixed reviews.

--IANS

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