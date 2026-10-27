October 27, 2026 3:40 PM हिंदी

Udit Narayan on reuniting with Kumar Sanu for ‘Suniyo Zara’: ‘Felt like reliving a beautiful chapter’

Udit Narayan on reuniting with Kumar Sanu for ‘Suniyo Zara’: ‘Felt like reliving a beautiful chapter’

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Veteran playback singer Udit Narayan has reunited with fellow singing legend Kumar Sanu for the song ‘Suniyo Zara’ from the upcoming movie, “Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak.”

Narayan described the collaboration as a nostalgic experience that brought him back to a cherished chapter of his musical journey. Reflecting on working with Kumar Sanu again after several years, Udit said the reunion brought back fond memories of his career.

Speaking about the song, Udit said, “Singing with Kumar Sanu again after so many years felt like reliving a beautiful chapter of my career. With Anupam joining us, the energy was fresh yet familiar, and I believe listeners will feel that bond in every note.”

Kumar Sanu added, “This song is special because it’s not just about music it’s about friendship, memories, and the joy of coming together. I’m glad we could give audiences something heartfelt and timeless.”

Anupam Amod stated, “Being part of this collaboration with Udit ji and Sanu ji is an honour. Suniyo Zara carries emotions of companionship and journey, and I’m proud to lend my voice to such a meaningful track.”

“Suniyo Zara” features Sunny Deol and Ravi Kishan. The track celebrates friendship and shared memories through a musical collaboration that brings together three distinctive voices. “Suniyo Zara” features the voices of Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Anupam Amod. Composed by RAAHEE and written by Priya Saraiya, the song is the first track from the film ‘Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak’.

The song features Sunny Deol and Ravi Kishan on a scenic road trip, showing the warmth of their long-standing friendship. Their journey captures fun moments, conversations and memories of loved ones, highlighting the bond they share.

‘Suniyo Zara’ is available on Zee Music Company’s official YouTube channel and various music streaming platforms.

‘Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak’ is presented by Kamal Mukut and produced by Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut and Lokesh Mukut. Directed by M. Padmakumar, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

--IANS

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