UCC will ensure equality, justice for women in Assam: Minister Atul Bora after tabling bill in Assembly

Guwahati, May 25 (IANS) Assam Minister Atul Bora on Monday said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill introduced in the state Assembly aims to bring all citizens under a common civil legal framework and ensure equality and justice, particularly for women.

Speaking to reporters after tabling the Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026, in the Assam Legislative Assembly on behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bora said the proposed legislation was in line with the constitutional principles of equality and secularism.

“We have introduced the UCC Bill today. As everyone knows, our country and Assam are home to people belonging to different communities, religions and languages. The main objective of the UCC is to bring all citizens under one common civil law,” Bora said.

The minister stated that at present, different religious communities are governed by separate personal laws, which, according to him, have created inequality and social divisions in society. “Different sets of laws for different religions and communities have created inequality and divisions in society. The UCC seeks to address this imbalance,” he added.

Bora also recalled that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had promised on the floor of the Assembly during his previous tenure that if the BJP-led government returned to power, the UCC would be introduced in the very first session of the new Assembly.

“The Chief Minister had made this commitment earlier, and accordingly, the Bill has now been introduced in the first session after the government returned to power,” Bora said.

The senior minister expressed confidence that the legislation would particularly benefit women by ensuring equal rights and legal protection.

“We are confident that women will receive justice through this law. Certain existing personal laws contain provisions that create discrimination and inequality. With the implementation of the UCC, women will be able to enjoy equal rights alongside men,” he said.

Bora further asserted that the proposed legislation reflects the constitutional ideals of equality, justice and secularism. “The Constitution speaks about equality and secular values. This Bill is in line with those constitutional ideals,” he added.

The Assam government on Monday formally introduced the Uniform Civil Code Bill, 2026, in the Assembly, setting the stage for what is expected to be an intense political and legal debate in the state.

--IANS

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