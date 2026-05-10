UAE's air defence system intercept two unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iran

Abu Dhabi, May 10 (IANS) UAE's Ministry of Defence said on Sunday that its air defence systems intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran. The Ministry said that these attacks resulted in no fatalities or injuries.

Since the start of Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged a total of 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2,265 UAVs, according to the statement released by UAE's Ministry of Defence on social media platform X.

"Since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, the total number of martyrs has reached two, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted with the Armed Forces. The total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10, from Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian nationalities," the UAE's Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The total number of people who have been injured since the start of Iranian attacks has reached 230, which include individuals of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.

The UAE's Ministry of Defence expressed readiness to deal with any threats and firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability and safeguards its interests and national capabilities.

On Friday, the UAE's air defence systems engaged two ballistic missiles and three UAV's launched from Iran, resulting in three moderate injuries.

Earlier this week, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the "renewed unprovoked Iranian aggression" using missiles and drones.

It also confirmed that three Indian nationals were injured due to the results of Iran's attack on civilian sites and facilities.

The Ministry called the actions of Iran an "unacceptable act of aggression" and a "direct threat to the UAE's security, stability and territorial integrity".

The Ministry emphasised that the UAE would not tolerate any threat to its security and sovereignty under any circumstances, adding that the country "reserves its full and legitimate right to respond to these unprovoked attacks in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law".

It stressed the need to immediately halt these attacks and ensure full compliance with the cessation of all hostilities.

"The UAE holds Iran fully responsible for these unprovoked attacks and their repercussions," the statement added.

--IANS

akl/khz