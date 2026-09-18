UAE President calls PM Modi, congratulates him on BRICS Presidency success

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received a phone call from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during which the latter congratulated the Prime Minister on India's successful BRICS Presidency.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi appreciated the participation of Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the BRICS Summit and the UAE's cooperation and partnership in achieving substantive outcomes under India's Presidency.

The UAE President also conveyed warm greetings on PM Modi’s birthday.

Both leaders discussed new measures to further deepen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including in the areas of energy, defence, technology, investment and health.

The two leaders also exchanged views on developments in West Asia and reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation and coordination in efforts to promote regional peace, security and stability.

"Grateful to my brother, the President of UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his call and birthday wishes. We discussed measures to further deepen our bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on efforts to promote regional peace, security and stability," PM Modi said on social media platform X after the call.

Last week, PM Modi said that he was "delighted" to meet Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and said that the two nations are now focused on elevating and strengthening India-UAE ties.

Both leaders met on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where the two leaders discussed ways to deepen the Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE across key sectors.

"India-UAE ties have been transformed over the last few years. Now, we are raising our ambitions even higher. Delighted to meet Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Discussed taking our Strategic Partnership forward across defence, AI, space, critical minerals, energy, food security and connectivity," PM Modi said on X after the meeting.

Highlighting the immense potential for further bilateral cooperation, from investment ties to new possibilities in strategic energy infrastructure and India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) connectivity, the Indian Prime Minister said, "At a time of uncertainty in West Asia, a strong India-UAE is a symbol of stability, prosperity and peace."

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi appreciated the UAE's active and constructive participation in BRICS under India's Chairship.

--IANS

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