September 18, 2026 7:28 PM हिंदी

Satinder Sartaaj explores love and longing with ‘Guzarish’: ‘The simplest yet most beautiful feeling’

Satinder Sartaaj explores love and longing with ‘Guzarish’: ‘The simplest yet most beautiful feeling’

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Punjabi singer and songwriter Satinder Sartaaj has opened up about his latest song “Guzarish.”

He described it as a heartfelt take on love, longing, and the simple joy of wanting to see someone special. Speaking about the song, Satinder said, “Guzarish’ is a song about the simplest yet most beautiful feeling, the desire to see someone you love. Sometimes, just the thought of meeting that person can fill your heart with happiness. I wanted to bring that feeling into the song through its melody and emotions, keeping it honest and relatable.”

“I believe the beauty of music lies in how it allows each listener to connect with their own memories and feelings. I hope ‘Guzarish’ brings a little warmth to everyone who listens to it and becomes a part of their own love story.”

“Guzarish,” directed by Sandeep Sharma, is a soulful Sufi romantic song about the joy of meeting someone you have been missing and longing to see. The song tells the story of a lover whose greatest wish is to meet his beloved. When they finally meet, her presence fills his heart with happiness and makes everything feel more peaceful and complete. The track is written, composed and sung by Satinder Sartaaj.

Set against a beautiful backdrop, the video shows Sartaaj falling in love with a woman and expressing his feelings through his soulful performance. He brings his natural charm to the role of a romantic lover who is completely drawn to his beloved.

Satinder Sartaaj is known for his soulful Sufi music, poetic lyrics and efforts to promote Punjabi culture through his work. Over the years, he has delivered several popular tracks, including “Jaiye Sajana,” “Udaarian,” “Sajjan Raazi,” “Ikko Mikke,” “Rutba,” "Titli," and “Nilami.”

Apart from music, Sartaaj has also explored acting. He made his acting debut in the historical film “The Black Prince,” in which he portrayed Maharaja Duleep Singh. He later appeared in acclaimed Punjabi films such as “Kali Jotta” and “Ikko Mikke.”

--IANS

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