Ties with India expanding very rapidly: South Korean envoy Lee Seong-ho

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) South Korea's Ambassador to India, Lee Seong-ho, said on Friday that ties between the two nations are expanding "very rapidly" and termed the relationship between Seoul and New Delhi as one of the most promising partnerships in the 21st century.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the Korea Education Fair in New Delhi on Friday, Lee Seong-ho said that the two nations are cooperating in various sectors, including education.

On how he sees India-South Korea ties, the Ambassador said, "We are building and expanding very rapidly. This is one of the most promising relationships in the 21st century, I believe. Politically, economically, industrially, culturally, education — in everything — we are becoming much, much closer. I am very excited about this relationship."

Lee Seong-ho described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "great leader" and facilitator of bringing India and South Korea closer.

On PM Modi completing 25 years in public service in the coming days, he said, "He is a great leader, respected by the whole world, I believe. And, he is the facilitator who is bringing our relationship very closer. We rely upon his wonderful leadership."

PM Modi will complete 25 years in public service in October. He has served as the Prime Minister since May 26, 2014, being currently in his third term, making him the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. He was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014.

Lee Seong-ho said that India and South Korea will continue to build and expand educational bridge and described Korea Education Fair as the beginning of it.

"This is a historical milestone in terms of our bilateral relationship. We are actually building strong bridges connecting Korea and India, and students are the people who will continue to build our partnership and friendship. This is the very beginning of the Korean Education Fair in India. I believe this is the first, but not the last of course. We will continue to build and expand our educational bridge between Korea and India."

The Korea Education Fair is being held in New Delhi to provide a platform for long-term Korea-India education cooperation and not just student recruitment, according to the official statement. It has been organised to show that studying in South Korea leads to real academic, professional and global opportunities.

Diplomatic ties between India and South Korea were established in 1973. Both countries formed a “Strategic Partnership” in 2010, which was elevated to “Special Strategic Partnership” during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to South Korea in 2015. Both countries commemorated 50 years of diplomatic ties in 2023.

--IANS

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