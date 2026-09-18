Marathi film ‘Gondhal’ announced as India's official selection for 99th Academy Awards

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) The Marathi language film ‘Gondhal’ has been selected by the Film Federation of India as India's official entry for the upcoming 99th edition of the Academy Awards.

The Film Federation of India made the announcement in Mumbai on Friday. There were 33 films in contention this year, and the jury picked Santosh Davakhar’s film to represent India in the Best International Film Category for the 99th Academy Awards. The film stars Kishor Kadam, Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Sohoni, Nishad Bhoir and Anuj Prabhu. It is set against the backdrop of the traditional Maharashtrian Gondhal ritual, a night-long folk performance involving music, dance and mythology.

The other titles included the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’, ‘Border 2’ and the Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Dhurandhar’ franchise, ‘Dug Dug’, ‘Haq’, ‘Bhamardo’, ‘120 Bahadur’, Sing Geetham, ‘Tera Mera Nata’, ‘Ladoo’, ‘Ohh My Dog’, ‘Balan The Boy’, ‘Peddi’, ‘Irumudi’, ‘Khoonta’, ‘Gandhi Talks’, ‘Bison Kalaamadan’, ‘Shape of Momo’, ‘Governor’, ‘2020 Delhi’, ‘Commando Vin Love Story’, ‘Pravas’, ‘Man Aatale Manaatle’, ‘Obsess’, ‘Egwa’, ‘Angh’, ‘Hanuman Ansh’ and ‘Ikkis’.

It is the 4th Marathi film to represent India at the Academy Awards after ‘Shwaas’, ‘Harishchandrachi Factory’ and ‘Court’.

Prior to this, India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards was Neeraj Ghaywan's drama ‘Homebound’. The film starrer Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter. It subsequently made the 15-film Oscars shortlist for International Feature Film.

The 99th Academy Awards, honouring films released during 2026, are scheduled for March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Conan O’Brien is set to return as host for the 3rd consecutive year. The eligibility period runs from January 1 through December 31, 2026, while nominations are scheduled to be announced on January 21, 2027. The ceremony will precede the Oscars’ centenary celebration in 2028, when the 100th Academy Awards will be held.

--IANS

aa/