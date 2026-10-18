October 18, 2026 11:43 AM हिंदी

U23 Wrestling Worlds: Jaskaran, Chandermohan to play for bronze

U23 Wrestling Worlds: Jaskaran, Chandermohan to play for bronze

Las Vegas, Oct 18 (IANS) Indian wrestler Jaskaran, who stunned U20 World Champion Bowen Bassett, will play for a bronze medal after losing his freestyle 65kg semifinal at the U23 World Championships here on Sunday.

Jaskaran took down U20 World Champion Bassett 6-3 to book his place in the 65kg semifinal. He hit a 4-point move with less than 10 seconds to go to beat him 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

However, the Indian fell 11-0 to Kaiji Ogino of Japan in the semifinal, missing out on a chance to make it to the final. He will now fight for a bronze medal on Monday.

Meanwhile, Chandermohan suffered a close loss, 3-4 on points, at the hands of former U20/U23 World Champion Mahdi Mohammad Yousefihajivar of Iran.

Chandermohan had a dominating start to his campaign, defeating Joseph Lee Sealey by technical superiority 11-1 in the qualification round, followed by another TSU 14-0 win over Brazil's Correa Lima in the pre-quarterfinals & a 14-4 win over Giorgi Gogritchiani via technical superiority in the quarterfinals to reach the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Shivam, who lost his opening 97kg bout to Mukhamed Takhir Yousefihajivar, will be in action later in the day in the repechage as the Iranian made it to the final, giving the Indian a chance to reach the bronze medal bout.

Earlier, Indian grappler Amruta clinched a silver medal in the women’s 72 kg weight category, taking India’s overall medal count at the Championships to three.

She joined Komal, who secured a bronze medal in the women’s 59 kg division, and Vishvajit More, who earlier made history by claiming India’s first-ever silver medal in the Greco-Roman (55 kg) event at the U-23 level.

Notably, India could not field wrestlers in the women's 50 kg, 55 kg, 57 kg and 62 kg categories and Greco-Roman style's 60 kg, 77 kg, 82 kg, 97 kg and 130 kg weight divisions, as they were denied visas for being under-20 and having no full-time jobs.

--IANS

bc/vi

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