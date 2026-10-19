U23 World Wrestling C’ships: Rohit, Jaskaran and Chandermohan clinch bronze as India finish with six medals

Las Vegas, Oct 19 (IANS) India’s freestyle wrestlers delivered a clean sweep in their medal bouts on the final day of the U23 World Wrestling Championships, with Rohit, Jaskaran and Chandermohan winning bronze to take the country’s overall tally to six medals in Las Vegas.

The trio ensured India ended the competition on a positive note, securing three victories after earlier semifinal setbacks. India finished the championships with two silver and four bronze medals across Greco-Roman, women’s wrestling and freestyle.

Jaskaran opened the final-day medal-winning run in the 65kg category, overcoming Belarus’ Magomedkhan Magamedkhanov 8-5 in a closely fought contest. Competing in his first major international tournament in four years, the Indian grappler displayed composure and tactical awareness to prevail in a physical encounter.

Chandermohan followed with an impressive performance in the 79kg bronze-medal bout, defeating Türkiye’s Ibrahim Metehan Yaprak 5-2. Yaprak had won silver at the previous edition of the U23 World Championships, making the Indian’s victory a notable result. Chandermohan maintained a disciplined defensive approach and controlled the contest to secure his place on the podium.

Rohit completed India’s sweep in the 57kg category, defeating Armenia’s Arman Harutyunyan 8-3. Having entered the medal contest through the repechage route, the Indian made the most of his second opportunity, producing an assured display to claim bronze.

The three victories provided a strong finish for India’s freestyle contingent after a challenging campaign, with the wrestlers responding effectively in their final bouts to ensure all three medal opportunities resulted in podium finishes.

India’s six-medal haul comprised two silver and four bronze medals. Vishvajit Ramchandra More secured silver in the Greco-Roman 55kg category, while Amruta earned silver in the women’s 72kg division. Komal added bronze in the women’s 59kg event.

The remaining three medals came through the freestyle squad, with Rohit winning bronze at 57kg, Jaskaran at 65kg and Chandermohan at 79kg.

The performances across all three disciplines gave India a balanced medal return at the championships, with the final-day freestyle sweep providing a fitting conclusion to the country’s campaign in Las Vegas.

--IANS

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