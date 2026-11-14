November 14, 2026 9:29 PM हिंदी

India, Somalia sign MoU on foreign ministry consultations as MEA Secretary visits Mogadishu

India, Somalia sign MoU on foreign ministry consultations as MEA Secretary visits Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Nov 14 (IANS) India and Somalia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on consultations between the two foreign ministries during the visit of Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sripriya Ranganathan, to Mogadishu.

The MoU was signed during Ranganathan’s meeting with Somalia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hassan Mohamed Ali.

“Secretary (CPV and OIA) Sripriya Ranganathan met H.E. Hassan Mohamed Ali, Deputy Foreign Minister of Somalia. They discussed broad contours of bilateral cooperation focusing on trade, medical cooperation, education and capacity-building. They also exchanged perspectives on recent geopolitical developments in the region,” the MEA posted on X.

Highlighting the significance of the agreement, the MEA said, “During the meeting, both sides signed an MoU on Consultations between the two Foreign Ministries. This would provide a structured mechanism of consultations to regularly review the state and prospects of bilateral ties.”

The MEA Secretary also called on Somalia’s Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi and held discussions on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation.

“Secretary (CPV and OIA) Sripriya Ranganathan called on H.E. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, Defence Minister of Somalia. Discussions pertained to strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, particularly in the fields of maritime security, counter-terrorism and capacity building. They also shared views on the evolving regional security environment,” the MEA stated.

According to the High Commission of India in Kenya, the visit is the first high-level bilateral visit from India to Somalia in recent years.

“Secretary (CPV and OIA) Sripriya Ranganathan arrived in Mogadishu today for engagement with the leadership of Somalia, the first high-level bilateral visit from India in recent years. The visit will build upon the longstanding and friendly ties between the two countries,” the High Commission posted on X.

--IANS

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