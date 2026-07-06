U-23 Asian Boxing: Vishvanath, Ganga, Hitesh register dominant wins; Tanu shines on Day 2

Jakarta, July 6 (IANS) Asian Champion Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) led India’s strong showing on Day 2 of the U-23 Asian Boxing Championships, securing a commanding 5:0 victory over Uzbekistan’s Amirbek Ismoilov in Jakarta.

Continuing India’s impressive run in the men’s division, Ganga (55kg) delivered a clinical performance to defeat Mongolia’s Amgalanbaatar Bulgankhuu by a unanimous 5:0 decision. Hitesh (70kg) added to the momentum with an equally dominant 5:0 win over Chinese Taipei’s Jun-Zhanglin, underlining India’s depth across weight categories.

In the 60kg bout, Sagar Jakhar faced a setback, losing by disqualification against Japan’s Koichi Nakayama.

In the women’s category, Tanu (51kg) extended India’s winning streak with a confident 5:0 victory over Korea’s Ryeongyeon Kim, showcasing control and precision throughout the bout.

India’s strong performances early in the competition reflect the team’s solid preparation and intent to challenge for top honours at the continental event, which is being held in Jakarta from July 5 to July 16.

With multiple boxers advancing in their respective categories, India will look to build on this momentum in the coming days of the championships.

India opened its campaign at the U-19 Asian Boxing Championships in emphatic fashion as World Boxing Futures Cup gold medallist Chandrika Pujari and silver medallist Joyshree Devi registered dominant victories on the opening day in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Competing in the preliminary rounds, Chandrika outboxed Mongolia's Lakham Tsendbaatar to secure a unanimous 5-0 victory in the girls' 51kg category. Joyshree followed with an equally commanding display, forcing a second-round Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) against Chinese Taipei's Chen Ning Hong in the girls' 54kg division to book her place in the next round.

The Boxing Federation of India has fielded a strong contingent across the U-19 and U-23 categories, with 20 boxers competing in each age group. The championships provide an important platform for India's next generation to test themselves against Asia's finest, as the country looks to build on its recent success and continue its dominance on the continental stage.

India's campaign continues on Monday with a strong quartet of U-23 men's boxers set to enter the ring. Asian champion Vishwanath Suresh (50kg) opens proceedings against Uzbekistan's Amirbek Ismoilov, before Ganga (55kg) faces Mongolia's Amgalanbaatar Bulgankhuu. Sagar Jakhar (60kg) then takes on Japan's Koichi Nakayama, while Hitesh (70kg) rounds off the day's action against Chinese Taipei's Jun-Zhanglin as India looks to build on its impressive start in Jakarta.

--IANS

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