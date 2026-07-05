July 05, 2026 8:47 PM हिंदी

U-19 & U-23 Asian Boxing C'ships: Futures cup stars Chandrika, Joyshree power India to flying start

U-19 & U-23 Asian Boxing C'ships: Futures cup stars Chandrika, Joyshree power India to flying start (Credit: BFI)

Jakarta, July 5 (IANS) India opened its campaign at the U-19 Asian Boxing Championships in emphatic fashion as World Boxing Futures Cup gold medallist Chandrika Pujari and silver medallist Joyshree Devi registered dominant victories on the opening day in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Competing in the preliminary rounds, Chandrika outboxed Mongolia's Lakham Tsendbaatar to secure a unanimous 5-0 victory in the girls' 51kg category. Joyshree followed with an equally commanding display, forcing a second-round Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) against Chinese Taipei's Chen Ning Hong in the girls' 54kg division to book her place in the next round.

The Boxing Federation of India has fielded a strong contingent across the U-19 and U-23 categories, with 20 boxers competing in each age group. The championships provide an important platform for India's next generation to test themselves against Asia's finest, as the country looks to build on its recent success and continue its dominance on the continental stage.

India's campaign continues on Monday with a strong quartet of U-23 men's boxers set to enter the ring. Asian champion Vishwanath Suresh (50kg) opens proceedings against Uzbekistan's Amirbek Ismoilov, before Ganga (55kg) faces Mongolia's Amgalanbaatar Bulgankhuu. Sagar Jakhar (60kg) then takes on Japan's Koichi Nakayama, while Hitesh (70kg) rounds off the day's action against Chinese Taipei's Jun-Zhanglin as India looks to build on its impressive start in Jakarta.

Indian squad for U-23 Asian Boxing Championships

Men:

Vishvanath Suresh (50kg), Ganga (55kg), Sagar Jakhar (60kg), Vanshaj (65kg), Hitesh (70kg), Neeraj (75kg), Aryan Malik (80kg), Rocky Chaudhary (85kg), Hemant Sangwan (90kg), Ishan Kataria (+90kg)

Women:

Nidhi (48kg), Tanu (51kg), Nisha (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Kajal (65kg), Shivani (70kg), Muskan (75kg), Naina (80kg), Priyanka (+80kg)

Indian squad for U-19 Asian Boxing Championships

Boys:

Lairenlakpam Ambekar Meetei (50kg), Aditya (55kg), Sikander (60kg), Mausam Suhag (65kg), Prashant (70kg), Devendra Chaudhary (75kg), Lokesh (80kg), Sagar (85kg), Shubham Rajput (90kg), Loven Gulia (+90kg

Girls:

Gunjan (48kg), Chandrika Bhoresh Pujari (51kg), Chirom Joyshree Devi (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Chahat (60kg), Vanshika (65kg), Lakshu (70kg), Anshika (75kg), Megha Sheokand (80kg), Prachi Tokas (+80kg)

With a strong blend of youth and competitive depth, India will look to deliver a commanding performance and secure multiple podium finishes at the prestigious continental event.

--IANS

hs/

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