Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Hollywood actor Tyrese Gibson has teased the return of the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise to the streets of Los Angeles, hinting at what fans can expect from the upcoming eleventh instalment.

Reflecting on the franchise’s remarkable journey from a small magazine feature on New York’s underground street-racing scene to becoming one of the world’s biggest film franchises, Gibson shared a motivational message, celebrating the power of humble beginnings.

Tyrese wrote on Instagram: “Rumour has it we will be bring the best FAST back to the streets of Los ANGELS!!!! if you guys are wondering how it is possible for a franchise that started from a blurb in a VIBE MAGAZINE articles about the underground street scenes in NY almost 27 years ago and this has turned into one of the most powerful and important franchises in the WORLD..??”

He added: “You must open your bibles and study the Bible verse Zechariah 4:10. In the King James Version it reads: “For who hath despised the day of small things? for they shall rejoice, and shall see the plummet in the hand of Zerubbabel.”

“The well-known wording ‘Do not despise these small beginnings’ comes from the New Living Translation: ‘Do not despise these small beginnings, for the Lord rejoices to see the work begin.’ The story behind it: The Jewish people had come back from exile in Babylon, and their governor, Zerubbabel, was leading the rebuilding of the temple in Jerusalem.”

Tyrese shared: “The first temple, built by King Solomon, had been a magnificent structure before it was destroyed. When the foundation of the new temple was laid, some of the older people who remembered Solomon’s temple actually wept, because the new one looked so small next to it (Ezra 3:12 and Haggai 2:3 describe this). The work also stalled for years because of opposition and discouragement.”

“Through the prophet Zechariah, God tells them not to look down on this modest start, because He’s in it and He’s pleased to see the work begin. The “plummet,” or plumb line, in Zerubbabel’s hand is a builder’s tool, so it’s a picture of the work moving forward and being finished. A few verses earlier, in Zechariah 4:6, comes the famous line “Not by might, nor by power, but by my spirit, saith the LORD of hosts,” meaning the work wouldn’t get done by human strength alone.”

“What it means for us: Great things almost always start small, and the first step counts even when it doesn’t look like much. Don’t hold your beginning up against someone else’s finished product, or against your own past seasons, the way the elders compared the new foundation to Solomon’s temple. God values faithfulness and the act of starting, not just the size of the result. #Fast11 Pow!”

--IANS

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