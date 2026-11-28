Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actress Soni Razdan celebrated daughter Shaheen Bhatt's birthday on Saturday with a post on social media.

She shared a series of throwback childhood pictures featuring Shaheen and her younger sister, actress Alia Bhatt. Soni shared the childhood pictures on her social media account along with a heartfelt birthday message for Shaheen, and took a trip down memory lane and recalled the days when her daughters were little.

“Yup. It’s true. You’re growing more beautiful by the day. But that’s not why I love you. I love you because you’re lovely. Kind. Smart. Love animals. Find solutions to all my difficult problems. Are a rock in a sandy, slippery, scary world,” Soni wrote.

The actress went on to affectionately describe Shaheen as someone who could be difficult to reach and convince, and wrote, “I love you even when you’re impossible. When you’re impossible to contact. Impossible to convince when I know I’m right. (I’m always right but that’s another story.) And definitely impossible to get a picture with,” she added.

She concluded the post with a simple birthday wish: “Oh and I almost forgot. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.” One of the photographs shows the sisters as young girls, offering a glimpse into their childhood years.

Shaheen has previously spoken candidly about her experience with depression and revealed that she had struggled with her mental health from a young age. She has also spoken about experiencing suicidal thoughts during some of the darkest phases of her life.

Her openness about depression prompted Alia to speak publicly about her sister's struggles and the impact they had on the family. Alia has often expressed how deeply she loves and supports Shaheen while also acknowledging how difficult it was to see someone close to her battle depression.

Soni, too, has previously spoken about how Shaheen's struggles affected her as a mother, saying that seeing either of her daughters suffer has a deep impact on her.

For the uninitiated, Shaheen is the elder daughter of Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, while Alia is their younger daughter.

--IANS

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