Christchurch, Nov 28 (IANS) New Zealand took firm control of the second Test against India after leaving the visitors reeling at 116/6 at stumps on Day 2 here at Hagley Oval here on Saturday, having extended their first-innings total to 356 through valuable lower-order contributions. India, who had reduced New Zealand to 246/5 overnight, were left trailing by 240 runs after losing six wickets in their reply, with the hosts’ pace attack making the most of the conditions.

India’s bowling effort had begun the day with an early breakthrough as Glenn Phillips departed in the second over, caught by Rishabh Pant off Anshul Kamboj for 36. However, the visitors struggled to wrap up the New Zealand innings, allowing the lower order to add crucial runs alongside overnight batter Tom Blundell.

Nathan Smith contributed 26 off 45 deliveries before being caught and bowled by Akash Deep, while Kyle Jamieson made 19 off 26 balls before falling to another short delivery from the pacer, with Yashasvi Jaiswal completing the catch at deep mid-wicket.

Blundell continued to frustrate India, showing patience and composure as he moved towards a maiden Test century. The wicketkeeper-batter, playing his 50th Test, eventually fell for 89 off 211 deliveries, having struck 10 boundaries. He attempted to pull a short ball from Gurnoor Brar but found Akash Deep at fine leg. Matt Henry added 19 before becoming Akash Deep’s fifth victim, caught behind by Pant, as New Zealand were dismissed for 356 in 116.3 overs.

Akash Deep finished with 5/95, registering his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Brar and Kamboj each claimed two wickets, while Washington Sundar picked up one. India’s fielding, however, proved costly, with multiple chances going down and missed run-out opportunities allowing New Zealand to add valuable runs.

India’s response began disastrously when Matt Henry bowled Jaiswal for a duck in the opening over. The left-hander was beaten by a delivery that angled in before moving away off the surface and crashing into the off-stump.

KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal attempted to rebuild, with the latter displaying positive intent through a six off Jamieson and a couple of boundaries. But Padikkal’s 21 off 20 balls ended when he chased a fuller delivery outside off from Jamieson and edged it to Blundell. India were 32/2.

Gill looked fluent during his brief stay, striking three boundaries in a 29-ball 17, including some elegant drives. However, Jamieson struck again just before tea, getting the Indian captain to edge a delivery that moved away late to Tom Latham at second slip. India went into the interval at 59/3.

The final session brought further setbacks for the visitors. Rahul, who had battled for 80 deliveries to score 25, fell to Jacob Duffy while attempting a square drive, with Devon Conway taking the catch at backward point. Rishabh Pant, who had briefly counterattacked with a six off Duffy, then departed for 23 after mistiming an attacking shot, with Jamieson completing the catch.

Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel tried to resist with a cautious partnership, but Nathan Smith broke through in the final over of the day, inducing an edge from Sundar, who departed for 10 off 60 balls. Jurel remained unbeaten on seven, with India closing at 116/6 after 46 overs.

With New Zealand’s seamers maintaining relentless pressure and India still 240 runs behind, the visitors face a significant task on Day 3 to prevent the hosts from taking a commanding advantage in the series-deciding Test.

Brief Scores: India 116/6 in 46 overs (KL Rahul 25, Rishabh Pant 23; Kyle Jamieson 2-33, Jacob Duffy 2-21) trail New Zealand 356/10 in 116.3 overs (Tom Blundell 89, Tom Latham 59; Akash Deep 5-99, Anshul Kamboj 2-79, Gurnoor Brar 2-78) by 240 runs.

--IANS

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