Christchurch, Nov 28 (IANS) India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made history on Saturday, becoming the leading six-hitter in the history of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), surpassing former England captain Ben Stokes during the second Test against New Zealand.

Pant achieved the milestone on the second day of the ongoing Test in Christchurch when he struck a six off fast bowler Jacob Duffy during India’s first innings. The left-handed batter now has 89 sixes to his name in 44 WTC matches, having scored them across 76 innings.

Stokes, who has retired from international cricket, finished his WTC career with 88 sixes in 64 matches and 117 innings for England. India’s Rohit Sharma ranks third on the list with 56 sixes, followed by Shubman Gill with 48 and Yashasvi Jaiswal with 45.

Although Pant achieved the landmark, he could not convert his start into a substantial innings against New Zealand. He scored 23 off 39 deliveries, hitting one four and one six before being dismissed by Duffy.

The Indian batter struggled to find the boundaries in the early part of his innings and went 25 deliveries without one. He eventually moved past Stokes’ record in the 25th over, hitting Duffy over long-on for a six. Pant followed it up with a boundary against Nathan Smith in the next over but departed in the 27th over.

Attempting to advance down the track and play an aerial shot, Pant missed the ball and was caught by Kyle Jamieson off Duffy’s bowling.

Pant has 109 sixes to his name in 92 innings across 54 Tests. He is second on the list of players with the most sixes in the five-day format. The Indian batter is behind Stokes, who has hit 138 sixes in 220 innings.

India were under pressure in their reply after New Zealand posted 356 in their first innings. The visitors lost five wickets for 104 runs, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal dismissed for a duck and Devdutt Padikkal contributing 21.

Captain Shubman Gill managed 17 before edging a delivery to the slip cordon shortly before the tea break.

Pant then joined KL Rahul at the crease and added 37 runs for the fourth wicket, stabilising the innings. Rahul scored 25 off 80 balls, including three boundaries, before being dismissed.

--IANS

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