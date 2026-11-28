New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Elevated aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict and weaker passenger demand weigh on airline profitability leading Indian aviation industry to post a net loss of Rs 400-420 billion in FY2027, higher than its earlier estimate of Rs 360-380 billion, a new report has said.

The report from ICRA said that domestic air passenger traffic stood at 132.9 lakh in October 2026, down 5.2 per cent from 140.3 lakh a year earlier, although it rose 12.5 per cent sequentially from September due to festive-season travel.

The airlines’ capacity deployment in October 2026 was 5.8 per cent lower than in October 2025, but 12.7 per cent higher than in September 2026.

Domestic carriers’ passenger load factor (PLF) stood at 80.4 per cent in October 2026, compared with 81.4 per cent in October 2025 and 81.1 per cent in September 2026.

Domestic passenger traffic in the first seven months of FY2027 totalled 919.1 lakh, marking a decline of 2.4 per cent year-on-year following a modest growth of 1.2 per cent in FY2026.

International air passenger traffic for Indian carriers grew by 3.9 per cent to 350 lakh in FY2026. However, it declined sharply by 18.4 per cent YoY in April-October 2026, primarily due to disruptions arising from the West Asia conflict, including airspace restrictions and network disruptions.

International air passenger traffic for Indian carriers stood at 26.1 lakh in October 2026, down 12.7 per cent on an annual basis, though it rose by 4.2 per cent sequentially from 25.1 lakh in September 2026.

The report gave a negative outlook on the Indian aviation industry, reflecting the weakening of the revenue per available seat kilometre – cost per available seat kilometre (RASK-CASK) spread.

It revised its forecast for domestic air passenger traffic for FY2027 downwards to a decline of 1-3 per cent, from an increase of 3-6 per cent earlier.

The international air passenger traffic for Indian carriers is also projected to reduce by 10-13 per cent in FY2027, compared with a 3-6 per cent contraction estimated earlier.

Elevated ATF prices, which are not being adequately passed on through fare hikes, along with the weak rupee and an estimated increase in lease rentals owing to continued aircraft deliveries are factors contributing to a negative forecast.

—IANS

aar/na