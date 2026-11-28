New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Underscoring the growing India-US partnership, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Saturday described the ongoing maintenance of an American Navy vessel, Wally Schirra, at Kattupalli shipyard near Chennai as a strong example of trust and cooperation between the two countries.

"Another strong example of the continued trust and cooperation between the United States and India is the current visit of the United States Naval Ship Wally Schirra for repairs. The ship arrived at the Kattupalli shipyard near Chennai, where it is undergoing routine maintenance work," Gor posted on X.

The US Navy's supply ship USNS Wally Schirra arrived at L&T's Kattupalli shipyard near Chennai on November 20 for repairs under the India–US Master Ship Repair Agreement (MSRA), highlighting India's growing ship-repair capabilities.

The vessel is part of the US Navy's Military Sealift Command (MSC), which provides ocean transportation, logistics and specialised maritime support to US military and government agencies across the world. This marks the fifth time that a US naval vessel has undertaken repairs at Kattupalli and showcases growing confidence in India's ship-repair infrastructure and technical capabilities, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The cooperation between India and the US in ship repairs began in August 2022, when USNS Charles Drew became the first US Navy vessel that underwent repairs at an Indian shipyard. Later, USNS Matthew Perry was repaired in March 2023 and USNS Salvor in July 2023.

After these initial repairs, L&T's Kattupalli shipyard signed the Master Ship Repair Agreement with the US Navy in April 2023, institutionalising the cooperation and allowing the shipyard to undertake voyage repairs of US Navy vessels. USNS Charles Drew subsequently returned to Kattupalli for repairs in December 2024.

USNS Wally Schirra is the first US naval vessel to arrive for repairs after coming into force of the revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) facilitating the entry and exit of ship crew.

The revised SOP was finalised through efforts involving the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Defence and Department of Defence Production, reflecting a whole-of-government approach towards facilitating ship-repair operations in India.

"The arrival of USNS Wally Schirra also marks the resumption of US naval ship-repair activity at Kattupalli following the previous repair visit in December 2024. This underscores India's efforts to facilitate international ship-repair operations, strengthen maritime industrial cooperation and create an enabling environment for greater utilisation of Indian shipyards," the MEA said in a statement.

"With its strategic location along major international shipping routes, expanding shipyard infrastructure, skilled workforce and growing technical capabilities, India is well positioned to emerge as a hub for ship repair and maintenance across the Indo-Pacific and beyond," it added.

--IANS

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