Jay Bhanushali cheers for ex-wife Mahi Vij as she bids adieu to 'Seher Hone Ko Hai'

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actress Mahi Vij has finally said goodbye to the television show "Seher Hone Ko Hai".

As she shared an emotional post on social media, cherishing all the memories she went on to make during the show, Mahi's former husband, Jay Bhanushali, cheered for her with clapping hands emojis in the comment section, showing his support.

Mahi also reciprocated by dropping a red heart emoji below Jay's comment.

On Sunday, she shared a picture of herself lovingly hugging the door of her dressing room.

Pouring her heart out, Mahi wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Today, as I bid goodbye to this role, this room, and the journey that became such a significant part of my life, I leave behind countless memories that I will cherish forever. Every scene, every emotion, and every moment spent bringing this character to life has been truly special. (sic)."

She further expressed her gratitude to all those who were a part of this journey.

"I want to thank each and every person who helped me build this character—my director, producer, creative team, fellow actors, crew members, and everyone at @colorstv Your support, guidance, and belief made this journey unforgettable", added Mahi.

Mahi concluded the note by thanking all for the love she received for her character Kausar.

"As I move forward, I carry these beautiful memories with me. And yes, I will miss Kausar dearly. Thank you for the love, the trust, and for being a part of this incredible chapter of my life.” (red heart emoji) goodbye," she signed off.

Mahi and Jay announced their separation after 14 years of marriage in January this year.

Sharing their decision via a joint social media post, they emphasized that they chose peace over drama. They added that they continue to respect and support each other despite having different life paths now.

--IANS

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