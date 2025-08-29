August 29, 2025 10:32 PM हिंदी

Two years after Jaranwala attacks, Pakistan's Christians still await justice

Two years after Jaranwala attacks, Pakistan's Christians still await justice (File image)

Karachi, Aug 29 (IANS) The Christian minority in Pakistan — just 1.6 per cent of the population — continues to endure systemic persecution and marginalisation, a report cited on Friday.

Even two years after the deadly Jaranwala attack in Punjab province, during which a mob, incited by blasphemy allegations, destroyed 26 churches and over 80 homes - one of the worst anti-Christian attack in Pakistan's history - not a single conviction has been secured, writes Dimitra Staikou in news outlet Defence Net.

Christians seeking justice for the August 16, 2023 attacks continue to face intimidation, while Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy laws — often weaponised through false accusations — remain a tool of oppression, the report said.

Ranked eighth on Open Doors' 2025 World Watch List, Pakistan remains one of the most difficult places in the world to live as a Christian.

Despite the odds, some Pakistanis have embraced Christianity, but their numbers are dwindling as the country moves toward increasing religious homogenisation. The threat to their safety is not abstract — it is lived daily.

Though executions are rare, the mere accusation can provoke deadly mob violence.

On June 4, 2025, an anti-terrorism court in Faisalabad acquitted 10 individuals accused of torching a church and looting a Christian home.

The plaintiff’s lawyer blamed police negligence, and similar outcomes are expected in related cases. Meanwhile, Christian women and girls—especially those poor or disabled — face rising incidents of abduction, rape, and forced conversion, often with impunity.

Amnesty International reports that of the 5,213 suspects arrested in the Jaranwala riots, only 380 were detained. The rest were released.

A year later, 228 were granted bail and 77 acquitted. “Despite promises of accountability, the authorities’ failure has fostered a climate of impunity,” said Babu Ram Poudel, Amnesty’s Deputy Regional Director for South Asia.

On August 16, 2025, Christians gathered in Jaranwala to protest the lack of justice. The Victims’ Committee condemned the government’s inaction and warned of efforts to divide the community.

“We are extremely disappointed,” said coordinator Lala Robin Daniel. “We call on all Christians to hold peaceful sit-ins and use social media to demand justice.”

Samson Salamat, president of Rawadari Tehreek, criticised both government officials and opportunistic individuals within the Christian community.

“Even the Punjab minister who calls minorities ‘the jewel in the crown’ has not visited Jaranwala,” he lamented.

Outside the Lahore Press Club, activists Ghazala Shafique and Luke Victor demanded strict punishment for the perpetrators.

“Jaranwala is a reminder of the deep-rooted intolerance Christians face,” they said. Michelle Chaudhry, president of the Cecil and Iris Chaudhry Foundation, emphasized the misuse of blasphemy laws.

“No Christian would dare commit blasphemy,” she said. “But the failure of institutions to protect citizens has been laid bare. We urge the government to deliver justice and fulfill its promises of rehabilitation and support.”

Blasphemy charges in Pakistan remain a volatile issue. While death sentences are rarely executed, the accusations themselves often incite violence. The situation demands urgent international attention.

A multi-pronged approach is essential; reforming blasphemy laws, ensuring judicial accountability, and launching education campaigns to combat religious prejudice. Empowering Christian communities — especially women and children — through economic and social support, alongside international advocacy and grassroots mobilisation, is vital for securing their future and dignity in Pakistan.

--IANS

sktr/as

LATEST NEWS

India’s GDP growing at a robust pace despite global uncertainties: Economist

India’s GDP growing at a robust pace despite global uncertainties: Economist

‘Urban Naxal mindset’: BJP slams Mahua Moitra, Rahul Gandhi over controversial remarks

‘Urban Naxal mindset’: BJP slams Mahua Moitra, Rahul Gandhi over controversial remarks

Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal star as Tamil Thalaivas secure 38-35 win over Telugu Titans in exciting opener in Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Visakhapatnam on Friday night. Photo credit: PKL

PKL Season 12: Pawan, Arjun star as Tamil Thalaivas prevail over Telugu Titans in exciting opener

Rahul Gandhi insulted Bihar, people will respond appropriately: BJP’s Rohan Gupta

Rahul Gandhi insulted Bihar, people will respond appropriately: BJP’s Rohan Gupta

Union Sports Minister leads India’s biggest-ever national sports day celebrations

Union Sports Minister leads India’s biggest-ever national sports day celebrations

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 4 girls & 2 boys before welcoming first baby Nisha

Sunny Leone reveals she lost 4 girls & 2 boys before welcoming first baby Nisha

Shraddha Arya thanks her "tiny tribe" for choosing her as their mother

Shraddha Arya thanks her "tiny tribe" for choosing her as their mother

Gujarat CM flags off grand procession during ‘Siddhi Tap Parna Mahotsav’ in Bhavnagar

Gujarat CM flags off grand procession during ‘Siddhi Tap Parna Mahotsav’ in Bhavnagar

Report details how Pakistan’s power elite undermines foreign assistance (File image)

Report details how Pakistan’s power elite undermines foreign assistance

Next polls riskiest in Bangladesh's history: Election Commission (File image)

Next polls riskiest in Bangladesh's history: Election Commission