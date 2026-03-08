March 08, 2026 1:50 PM हिंदी

Salim Merchant on A R Rahman's communal bias remark: He is doing the biggest movie on Hindu mythology

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Composer Salim Merchant opened up on A R Rahman's remark about communal bias.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, he pointed out that if Rahman is doing the music for "Ramayana" - one of the biggest films on Indian mythology in history, it is hard to believe that there is any communal bias at play.

Sharing his take on the matter, Salim was heard telling IANS, "I don't think that is true. I mean, with all due respect to what Rahman said. He may be right in his own way, for his own experience. I don't think that's true. I feel the composer who is doing the biggest film in the history of Indian cinema, which is a Hindu epic called 'Ramayana', if he is the composer of that, then I don't think there is any problem with any communal thing. But that is my take on it, my opinion; he might have his own reasons."

Refreshing your memory, Rahman had recently talked about getting limited work offers in Bollywood.

Speaking to BBC Asian Network, the Oscar-winning composer had said, "People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said, 'Oh, that's great, rest for me, I can chill out with my family."

After facing some major backlash, Rahman uploaded a video clarifying that he never wanted to hurt anyone's sentiments.

"Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honouring a culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain and I hope my sincerity is felt," he was heard saying.

--IANS

pm/

