'Empowering women is empowering society': Sports Min Mandaviya at FIT India Pink Cyclothon

Kolkata, March 8 (IANS) Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said empowering women strengthens families and society, stressing that greater participation of women in sports and fitness activities is vital for the nation’s progress.

Mandaviya participated in the FIT INDIA Pink Cyclothon in Kolkata to celebrate International Women’s Day, promoting women’s fitness and cycling. The nationwide Sunday on Cycle initiative continued to draw enthusiastic participation from citizens, reinforcing the message of fitness, sustainability, and community engagement.

Addressing participants, the minister encouraged people to adopt cycling as a simple yet impactful way to maintain a healthy lifestyle while contributing to a cleaner environment. He noted that such initiatives help cultivate a culture of fitness and collective responsibility among citizens.

Highlighting the importance of women’s participation in sports and public life, Mandaviya emphasised that empowering women is empowering society. “When women are empowered, families and society prosper, contributing directly to nation-building,” he asserted. The minister called for greater encouragement and opportunities for women and girls in sports and fitness activities, noting that inclusive participation strengthens communities and advances the nation’s overall progress.

Bombayla Devi Laishram, Olympian and Arjuna Awardee; Avinash Kumar Gupta, Chief Commissioner, Bharat Scouts, Kolkata; Piyali Basak, Mount Everest Summiteer; Adrija Sarkhel, goalkeeper, Indian Women’s Football Team and Smt. Sushmita Singha Roy – Olympian also participated in the Cyclothon.

Launched in December 2024 by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has become a significant mass movement, with over 25 million citizens participating across more than 250,000 locations nationwide. Part of the larger Fit India Movement launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on August 29, 2019, the campaign seeks to make fitness a daily habit and motivate behavioural change towards active lifestyles.

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle is held weekly and organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India and partners such as the Cycling Federation of India, Mallakhamb Association, Kudo Association, NaMo Cycling Clubs, Indian Rope Skipping Federation, My Bharat, and Yogasana Bharat. This week's Fit India Sundays was dedicated to women's empowerment.

