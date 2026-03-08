March 08, 2026 1:49 PM हिंदी

Babil Khan wishes his 'first best friend' mom Sutapa Sikdar on Women's Day

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan wished his "first best friend", his mother Sutapa Sikdar, on Women's Day.

.Babil took to this official Instagram handle and uploaded three photos of having what seemed to be a fun interaction with his mother.

The 'The Railway Men' actor wished his mom on Women's Day using the following words, "The first best friend, The first connection, The first woman to set the precedent, for all the woman woman to come. My mother. For me. Happy woman’s day. (sic)"

Babil further shared that as he was trying to tag his mother to the post, he was unable to find her account. It was only after some time that he realized that he was searching with "mamma" instead of Sutapa Sikdar.

(I was tagging her to this post and started wondering why I couldn’t find her account, realised I was searching for “@mamma”)," the 'Logout' actor went on to add.

Shifting our focus to Babil's work commitments, in February, he was seen training in the martial art form Muay Thai in Thailand for his forthcoming project, which is expected to go on floors by mid-2026.

A source close to IANS revealed, “Babil spent time in Thailand through December and early January to train in Muay Thai in Thailand. He took various classes to learn the form of MMA that originates in Thailand.”

“He’s been prepping for this and it’s for a project that is soon upcoming but requires him to do intense training for a project that goes on floors mid 2026,” the source went on to add.

For the unaware, Babil commenced his journey as a camera assistant in his late father Irrfan Khan's film "Qarib Qarib Single".

In 2022, Babil made his debut as an actor with Anvita Dutt's psychological drama "Qala", co-starring Triptii Dimri.

