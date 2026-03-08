Opera and ballet community slams Timothee Chalamet after his remarks on craft

Los Angeles, March 8 (IANS) Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet has received a strong condemnation by the opera and ballet worlds after taking shots at them.

Timothee, 30, said, “I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera where it’s like, ‘Hey! Keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore’. All respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I’m taking shots for no reason”, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The Royal Ballet and Opera UK told The Hollywood Reporter, “Ballet and opera have never existed in isolation, they have continually informed, inspired, and elevated other art forms. Their influence can be felt across theatre, film, contemporary music, fashion, and beyond. For centuries, these disciplines have shaped the way artists create and audiences experience culture, and today millions of people around the world continue to enjoy and engage with them”

American opera singer Isabel Leonard commented on a video of Chalamet, writing, “Honestly, I’m shocked that someone so seemingly successful can be so ineloquent and narrow-minded in his views about art while considering himself as (an) artist as I would only imagine one would as an actor. To take cheap shots at fellow artists says more in this interview than anything else he could say. Shows a lot about his character. You don’t have to like all art but only a weak person/artist feels the need to diminish in fact the VERY arts that would inspire those who are interested in slowing down, to do exactly that”/

As per ‘Female First UK’, New York City Ballet principal dancer Megan Fairchild also took to Instagram to share the opinion.

She wrote, “It’s not even the idea that he dissed ballet and opera that bothers me; It’s the suggestion that he had the talent and aptitude to pursue these Olympic-level artistic fields in the first place. Timmy, I didn’t realize you were a world-class dancer or opera singer who simply chose not to pursue it because acting’s more popular”.

Fellow principal dancer Sara Mearns referenced Timothee’s mother, Nicole Flender, who is a former ballet dancer, and wrote, “I would like to challenge @tchalemet to get in the studio with me create and be part of something that has stood the test of time. Show your mother the respect she deserves”.

--IANS

aa/