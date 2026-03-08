March 08, 2026 1:51 PM हिंदी

Women are winning in new India, over 28 crore Jan Dhan accounts held by them: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) As India celebrates the growing role of women in the country’s economic transformation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that greater financial access is helping women achieve real independence.

In a post on social media platform X on the occasion of International Women's Day, FM Sitharaman highlighted how initiatives such as Jan Dhan accounts and the rise of “Lakhpati Didis” are strengthening women’s financial power and reshaping households and communities across India.

“When women gain financial access, they gain independence. Women now hold over 28 crore Jan Dhan accounts, bringing financial services to households across India and strengthening their financial independence,” FM Sitharaman noted.

The Finance Minister also emphasised that women are not merely participants in the economy but are increasingly emerging as wealth creators.

FM Sitharaman highlighted that more than three crore women have become “Lakhpati Didis”, a term used for rural women who have crossed an annual income of Rs 1 lakh through self-help groups and entrepreneurial activities.

“Women are not just participants in the economy, they are wealth creators. With over 3 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’, women across rural India are transforming livelihoods, uplifting families and strengthening the rural economy,” Finance Minister mentioned.

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also praised the contribution of women in nation-building.

In his message on X, he said that “Nari Shakti” stands at the heart of building a new India and that empowering women is essential for the country’s growth.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, focused efforts are being made to create opportunities for women across sectors.

Goyal added that women are driving India’s transformation with determination and confidence, whether in entrepreneurship, sports, defence, science or rural development.

As the country marks the day, he called for renewed commitment to supporting the strength and aspirations of women and further strengthening their role in shaping the future of a stronger and more prosperous India.

