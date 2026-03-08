March 08, 2026 4:24 PM हिंदी

Saba Pataudi celebrates sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor this Women's Day: A star home & beyond

Saba Pataudi celebrates sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor this Women's Day: A star home & beyond

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi decided to celebrate all the women from the Pataudi family this Women's Day.

Saba compiled an elongated note on her IG, where she gave a special shout-out to her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, calling her an "inspiration".

She referred to Bebo as an "incredible artist in her own right" and a true star both at home and beyond.

Saba further used the opportunity to remember some incredible women from her clan, including her grandmother, her mother, Sharmila Tagore, and also her sister, Soha Ali Khan.

Uploading a couple of unseen photos of the Pataudi women, she wished all on Women's Day, saying, "WOMEN...We dont need a day to celebrate US! Its a 365 days tribute;) Strength of a woman.... Endures a LOT. We multitask on many levels. Pure genius. To my ancestors...grandmother, her sisters... rulers mothers sisters and both daughter n wife! (sic)".

Praising her mother, Sharmila Tagore, she shared, "Amma... Mother...daughter sister wife and a legend in Indian cinema. (sic)."

Lauding Kareena, Saba wrote, "Bebo... my sister by marriage, and incredible artist in her own right! Star. Home n beyond. You inspire".

Talking about sister Soha, she added, "Soha ...my baby sister who bullies me ;) yet...Mahsha'Allah has made her own way...and found her niche in the world."

At the end of the post, Saba pointed out that women are a tribe and have each other's backs.

She further said that women tend to learn from each other and also guide one another whenever needed.

Uplifting all the females across the globe, she concluded, "To ALL the Women out there .. you ROCK! I learnt from each... and grateful to the guidance each brought. We are individuals. But Women look up to other women... we are a tribe. We have each other's backs. It's a given. #happywomensday".

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

FairPoint: Oppn may find faults, but Modi govt holds its nerve in West Asia

FairPoint: Oppn may find faults, but Modi govt holds its nerve in West Asia

Pakistan in 'dangerous' remittance‑and‑aid dependency trap: Report

Pakistan in 'dangerous' remittance‑and‑aid dependency trap: Report

Elijah Wood’s mom would have ended his child acting career to protect him

Elijah Wood’s mom would have ended his child acting career to protect him

Kareena Kapoor shares her mantra for this Women's Day: Main Apni favourite hoon

Kareena Kapoor shares her mantra for this Women's Day: Main Apni favourite hoon

Fuel and food supplies to Balochistan face disruption due to Israel-Iran conflict

Fuel and food supplies to Balochistan face disruption due to Israel-Iran conflict

Social media being weaponised for radicalisation in Indian subcontinent: Report

Social media being weaponised for radicalisation in Indian subcontinent: Report

'Cricket can wait, Ricky Martin first': Millennials storm T20 World Cup final for pop icon

'Cricket can wait, Ricky Martin first': Millennials storm T20 World Cup final for pop icon

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor freezes her eggs, talks about superhuman capability of female body

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor freezes her eggs, talks about superhuman capability of female body

Centre eases customs rules for export cargo returning to India

Centre eases customs rules for export cargo returning to India

Ajay Devgn says 'Shaitaan aur uske laddoo mera peecha nahi chod rahe' as films turns 2

Ajay Devgn says 'Shaitaan aur uske laddoo mera peecha nahi chod rahe' as films turns 2