Saba Pataudi celebrates sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor this Women's Day: A star home & beyond

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi decided to celebrate all the women from the Pataudi family this Women's Day.

Saba compiled an elongated note on her IG, where she gave a special shout-out to her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, calling her an "inspiration".

She referred to Bebo as an "incredible artist in her own right" and a true star both at home and beyond.

Saba further used the opportunity to remember some incredible women from her clan, including her grandmother, her mother, Sharmila Tagore, and also her sister, Soha Ali Khan.

Uploading a couple of unseen photos of the Pataudi women, she wished all on Women's Day, saying, "WOMEN...We dont need a day to celebrate US! Its a 365 days tribute;) Strength of a woman.... Endures a LOT. We multitask on many levels. Pure genius. To my ancestors...grandmother, her sisters... rulers mothers sisters and both daughter n wife! (sic)".

Praising her mother, Sharmila Tagore, she shared, "Amma... Mother...daughter sister wife and a legend in Indian cinema. (sic)."

Lauding Kareena, Saba wrote, "Bebo... my sister by marriage, and incredible artist in her own right! Star. Home n beyond. You inspire".

Talking about sister Soha, she added, "Soha ...my baby sister who bullies me ;) yet...Mahsha'Allah has made her own way...and found her niche in the world."

At the end of the post, Saba pointed out that women are a tribe and have each other's backs.

She further said that women tend to learn from each other and also guide one another whenever needed.

Uplifting all the females across the globe, she concluded, "To ALL the Women out there .. you ROCK! I learnt from each... and grateful to the guidance each brought. We are individuals. But Women look up to other women... we are a tribe. We have each other's backs. It's a given. #happywomensday".

--IANS

pm/