Two special resolutions in TN Assembly today against NEET, FCRA changes

Chennai, Aug 11 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is set to take up two special government resolutions on Tuesday, one opposing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and another objecting to the Centre’s proposed changes to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

The resolutions are expected to underline the Tamil Nadu government’s opposition to policies of the Union government that it believes could affect the rights and interests of the state.

Ministers Arun Raj and Rajmohan will move the two separate resolutions in the House during the day’s proceedings.

The resolution on NEET is expected to reiterate Tamil Nadu’s long-standing demand for exemption from the national entrance examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses. The state has repeatedly argued that NEET places students from rural areas, economically weaker families and those studying under the State Board curriculum at a disadvantage compared with candidates who can afford specialised entrance examination coaching.

The issue has remained politically significant in Tamil Nadu, with successive governments raising concerns over the impact of the centralised examination on the state’s medical admission system.

The government is expected to use Tuesday’s resolution to renew its demand that Tamil Nadu be allowed to determine medical admissions through a system that protects social justice and provides equitable opportunities to students from different socio-economic backgrounds.

In another significant move, the Assembly will consider a special resolution opposing the Centre’s proposed amendment to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. The FCRA regulates the receipt and utilisation of foreign contributions by associations, organisations and other entities in India.

The Tamil Nadu government is expected to raise concerns over the implications of the proposed changes and their potential impact on organisations receiving foreign contributions for legitimate activities.

The resolution is likely to urge the Union government to reconsider the proposed amendment and ensure that regulatory measures do not adversely affect organisations engaged in social, charitable and developmental work.

Both resolutions are expected to trigger detailed discussions in the Assembly, with political parties likely to spell out their positions on NEET as well as the proposed changes to foreign contribution regulations.

The two resolutions come as the Assembly continues its ongoing session, during which the government has taken up several policy and political issues involving relations between the state and the Centre.

The outcome of Tuesday’s debate will be closely watched, particularly on NEET, which has remained one of Tamil Nadu’s most contentious education policy issues.

--IANS

aal/dpb