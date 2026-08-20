August 21, 2026 2:02 AM हिंदी

Ashley Judd recollects Elvis Presley casting a spell on the mic

Ashley Judd recollects Elvis Presley casting a spell on the mic

Los Angeles, Aug 21 (IANS) Hollywood actress Ashley Judd has shared her fond memories of watching The King Elvis Presley perform and record with his signature aura.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures, and videos celebrating her step-father Larry Strickland’s induction in the Hall of Graceland Legends.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she reminisced her childhood, and how being in the company of Elvis Presley was a regular affair for her given her step-father performed with The King.

She wrote, “Elvis Presley was a feature of my childhood, given my Pop (Mom’s partner since I was 11) sang bass with him for 6 years, a member of the iconic J.D. Sumner and the Stamps gospel quartet. Congratulations, Pop, on being inducted as a Graceland Legend this past weekend. I am proud of you. So glad to share the memories. At Graceland, Pop and I stood in the Jungle Room, and I played from the 2 albums Pop recorded with Elvis. Pop said, ‘I stood there, Elvis walked around and sang. Gosh, he was so prepared, he did ‘Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain’ in two takes’. Pop also sang along (to himself). How cool to watch someone I love have their memories”.

She further mentioned, “I am glad to be a part of the Elvis extended family. Hey, thanks to the Blackwood Brothers, equally legendary gospel quartet, for inviting me on stage to harmonize on “How Great Thou Art” for the finale. Elvis fans, what would you like to experience for the 50th anniversary in 2027? My ears are open, the fan Vanessa, from Texas, immediately shared with me, “Ann-Margret!” I am listening, so, from your lips to the event organizers”.

“Next, enjoy my Stories, where Pop reminisces about wearing overalls the first time he met Elvis, and Elvis making fun of him! And yeah, I grew up with an Elvis stage outfit under the bed. I enjoy his stories, and hope you will enjoy them too”, she added.

--IANS

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