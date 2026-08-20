August 21, 2026 2:02 AM हिंदी

Anna Faris reveals she nearly quit acting back in 2021

Anna Faris reveals she nearly quit acting back in 2021

Los Angeles, Aug 21 (IANS) Hollywood actress Anna Faris has made a shocking revelation that she nearly hung up her acting boots in 2021.

The 49-year-old actress has shared that she reflected her future in the business, after appearing in the sitcom ‘Mom’ which ran from 2013 to 2021.

The actress recently appeared on the Dear Chelsea podcast, and shared, "I didn’t know what my ambition (was). I didn’t know where I stood, what opportunity there was”.

The actress is now of the belief that she was experiencing some mental health issues at the time. The actress said, "I was, in hindsight, I think pretty depressed, like, premenopausal depression without recognising it. I was just having a distant relationship with this city and my career and wondering if I had enough money to retire”.

However, all it took to reconsider her choice was an invitation to reprise the role of Cindy Campbell in the most-recent ‘Scary Movie’. She said that experience reignited her passion for acting.

The actress said, "Suddenly I had this rush of like, what if my destiny hasn’t quite forged itself in slow aging actress retirement? It was a very wonderful and heady year for me”.

Anna has rediscovered her sense of self-confidence and self-worth, too. She said, "I feel more confident in what I have to offer, which might not be, I don’t know, for a wide audience. But I feel more solid in my own ability. I wish I had realised that earlier”.

Meanwhile, Anna is set to star in the new comedy movie ‘Spa Weekend’ alongside Isla Fisher, Leslie Mann, and Michelle Buteau.

And the actress previously described the Spa Weekend shoot as a "dream". She said that she particularly enjoyed the experience of working with the film's star-studded cast.

--IANS

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