Manisha Koirala shares how her relationship with food has evolved

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala, who was last seen in the streaming series ‘Heeramandi:The Diamond Bazaar’, has shared how her relationship with food has changed over the years.

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a picture of herself eating her meal, while trying to talk to the person holding the phone camera.

She also penned a long note in the caption, and how her relationship with food has evolved, and how she has started listening to her body.

She wrote, “My relationship with food has changed over the years. From restriction and guilt to learning to nourish, enjoy and listen to my body. I no longer want to fight my body. I want to care for it, respect it and feel at home in it”.

Earlier, the actress celebrated her birthday with celebrations arranged by her parents. Recently, the actress’ friend Sarosh Pradhan took to his Instagram, and shared a joint post with the actress. The post featured videos and a picture from the celebrations with happy faces of close friends and family of the actress ringing in her birthday.

The actress can be seen dressed casually in the videos and the picture, as she swings and enjoys every bit of her celebrations.

He wrote in the caption, “Joy of Parents taking the initiative to organize Manisha's Birthday”.

Sarosh Pradhan is actress’ cycling partner. The actress has often attributed her diminishing fear of cycling in heavy traffic.

Manisha Koirala emerged as one of Hindi cinema’s most acclaimed actresses of the 1990s. She has delivered memorable performances in ‘Bombay’, ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’, ‘Dil Se’, ‘Gupt’, and ‘Company’. In 2012, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and underwent extensive treatment in the United States, eventually recovering. She documented that journey in her memoir ‘Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life’. The actress later returned to acting, earning praise for ‘Sanju’ and ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’.

--IANS

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