August 21, 2026 12:27 AM हिंदी

Balochistan: Armed fighters block highways, ambush Pakistan forces

Balochistan: Armed fighters block highways and ambush Pak forces (Representational Image)

Quetta, Aug 20 (IANS) Armed fighters reportedly set up blockades and seized commercial vehicles on major highways in Kalat, Mastung, Kharan, Chagai and Washuk on Thursday, local media reported.

The Balochistan Post reported that the Pakistani forces were also targeted in an Ambush in Kalat while the blockades disrupted traffic on major highways.

Citing sources, it noted that the Pakistani forces were ambushed as they were advancing into the area in armoured vehicles. It said there is information about casualties or material losses.

“The attack came a day after Pakistani forces personnel travelling on foot near Makai in the Manguchar area of Kalat were targeted with an improvised explosive device as they advanced towards their posts. Sources said six Pakistani forces personnel were killed in the explosion. One of them was identified as Imdadullah, a resident of Wanda Chakri in Lakki Marwat,” the Balochistan Post reported.

Meanwhile, heavy machinery was used by the armed fighters to destroy a bridge on the Kharan-Karachi highway in the Sotkagan area of Kharan.

According to local reports, traffic was suspended along the highway as a large section of the bridge was destroyed.

In Chagai, reports said that armed fighters attacked trucks carrying commercial goods to cities in Pakistan from the Taftan border and also set fire to two vehicles.

Armed fighters seized two commercial vehicles at a blockade established in Washuk, Balochistan Post said, citing sources.

No groups had claimed responsibility for these incidents at the time of publication.

Earlier, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) announced what it described as an “economic blockade” after claiming control of some sections of the highways.

“Since then, dozens of attacks have been reported along routes used for the transport of oil and gas from Iran, coal and other minerals from Balochistan, and commercial goods,” noted the Balochistan Post.

Attacks were reported on vehicles carrying oil and gas from Iran and Minerals from Balochistan, as well as on Pakistani forces in the region to protect such transport.

--IANS

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