Jr Women Hockey National: Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, MP storm into semis

Pune, Aug 20 (IANS) Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Chhattisgarh made it to the semifinals of the 16th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2026 at the Maj. Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

In the first quarterfinal. Hockey Jharkhand downed Hockey Association of Odisha via the shootout (1-1; 4-3). In the fourth quarterfinal, Hockey Madhya Pradesh got past Manipur Hockey 3-1 in the tournament being organised by Hockey Maharashtra under the aegis of Hockey India.

Later, in the other quarterfinal matches, Hockey Haryana got the better of Hockey Chandigarh 3-1 while Chhattisgarh Hockey got the better of Uttar Pradesh Hockey 5-2.

In the first semifinal on Friday, Hockey Jharkhand will take on Hockey Madhya Pradesh, while in the second semifinal, Hockey Haryana will play Chhattisgarh Hockey.

In the first quarterfinal. Jharkhand got past Hockey Association of Odisha via the shootout. Both teams shared a goal each (1-1) at full-time; Lugan Anjulata (24') scored first for Hockey Association of Odisha, while Rajni Karketta (33') levelled the scores for Hockey Jharkhand.

In the shootout, Hockey Jharkhand converted via Salomi Nag, Anupria Soreng, Dungdung Switi, and Rajni Karketta, while Hockey Association of Odisha had Drupati Naik, Aamad Ashika, and Ajita Ekka score.

Those who missed their attempts were Jamuna Kumari (Hockey Jharkhand), while Atlaya Lakra and Bhoi Doli (Hockey Association of Odisha) missed theirs.

Later, in the fourth quarterfinal, Madhya Pradesh ended Manipur Hockey’s campaign 3-1. A brace by Kajal (25', 43’), the first by a penalty corner and the other a field goal, and Tanvi (37’) off a penalty corner settled the issue. Manipur Hockey reduced the scoreline through Chanu Romita Waribam (44’) off a penalty corner.

In the second quarterfinal, Hockey Haryana got past Hockey Chandigarh 3-1. A goal each by Durga (14’), Diksha (19’) and Sukhpreet Kaur (59’) helped Hockey Haryana’s scoreline, while Hockey Chandigarh pulled one back through Apram (39’).

In the third quarter, Chhattisgarh Hockey downed Uttar Pradesh Hockey 5-2 in an exciting encounter. Yashoda (9’, 37’), Rukhamani (19’), Anjali Ekka (24’) and Yadav Sheetal (44’) netted for the winners, while Uttar Pradesh Hockey scored both their goals through Sankar Payal (22’) and Annu (33’).

Results (Quarterfinals):

QF-1: 1-Pool-A: Hockey Jharkhand: 1 (4) (Rajni Kerketta 33'; Salomi Nag, Anupria Soreng, Dungdung Switi, Rajni Kerketta) bt 2-Pool-B: Hockey Association of Odisha: 1 (3) (Lugan Anjulata 24'; Drupati Naik, Aamad Ashika, Ajita Ekka). HT: 0-1

QF-4: 1-Pool-D: Hockey Madhya Pradesh: 3 (Kajal 25', 43’; Tanvi 37’) bt 2 Pool-C: Manipur Hockey: 1 (Chanu Romita Waribam 44’). HT: 1-0

QF-2: 1-Pool-B: Hockey Haryana: 3 (Durga 14’, Diksha 19’, Sukhpreet Kaur 59’) bt 2-Pool-A: Hockey Chandigarh: 1 (Apram 39’). HT: 2-0

QF-3: 1-Pool-C: Chhattisgarh Hockey: 5 (Yashoda 9’, Rukhamani 19’, Anjali Ekka 24’, Yashoda, Yadav Sheetal 44’) bt 2-Pool-D: Uttar Pradesh Hockey: 2 (Sankar Payal 22’, Annu 33’). HT: 3-1

--IANS

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