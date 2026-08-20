APL 2026: Dibrugarh Warriors edge past Nagaon Rangers by one run; semis line-up confirmed

Guwahati, Aug 21 (IANS) Dibrugarh Warriors held their nerve in a thrilling final game of the league stage to edge past Nagaon Rangers by one run in the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday.

Chasing 122 for victory in a rain-shortened 18-over contest, Nagaon Rangers fell agonisingly short, finishing on 120/9 as Dibrugarh secured a dramatic win.

With this result, Dibrugarh Warriors finish third on the points table with 14 points from 10 matches. Guwahati Royals top the table with 14 points and a superior net run rate, while Barpeta Braves finish second, also on 14 points. Barak Legends take the fourth and final semi-final spot with 13 points.

The semifinal line-up for the inaugural season is also now confirmed, with table-toppers Guwahati Royals set to face Barak Legends. At the same time, second-placed Barpeta Braves will take on third-placed Dibrugarh Warriors for a place in the final. Both matches will take place on Friday.

Asked to bat first, Dibrugarh Warriors posted 121/8 in their allotted 18 overs. Ayush Agarwal anchored the innings with an impressive 52 off 38 balls, striking three fours and two sixes. Jay Borah contributed 12, while Ranjan Bikash Das and Anurag Phukan added valuable unbeaten cameos of four and six, respectively.

Nagaon Rangers' Sunil Lachit was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 4/23 from his four overs, while Bhargav Dutta picked up two wickets.

In reply, Nagaon made a strong start but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Jitu Ali produced a stunning counter-attacking knock of 38 off just 21 balls, with five fours and a six, while Anurag Talukdar scored 33 off 37 deliveries.

With the chase going down to the wire, Dibrugarh's bowlers held their nerve. Ranjan Bikash Das returned excellent figures of 3/23, while Rituraj Biswas claimed 2/9 from his four overs to help complete a thrilling one-run victory.

With the champions set to receive ₹50 lakh and the runners-up ₹25 lakh, the stakes are high as the tournament enters its business end.

Brief scores:

Dibrugarh Warriors: 121/8 in 18 overs (Ayush Agarwal 52, Jay Borah 12; Sunil Lachit 4/23, Bhargav Dutta 2/24)

Nagaon Rangers: 120/9 in 18 overs (Jitu Ali 38, Anurag Talukdar 33; Ranjan Bikash Das 3/23, Rituraj Biswas 2/9)

Result: Dibrugarh Warriors beat Nagaon Rangers by 1 run

--IANS

bsk/