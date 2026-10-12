Two Pakistani army pilots killed after training aircraft crashes in Quetta

Islamabad, Oct 12 (IANS) Two Pakistan Army pilots were killed after a training aircraft crashed in Pakistan's Quetta on Monday due to a "technical fault", local media reported citing a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the official media and public relations wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The ISPR said that a Mushshak training aircraft of the Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Quetta's Nawan Killi after it faced a technical fault. It identified the deceased as pilots - Major Husnain Shehzad Humayun, the instructor, and Captain Abdul Samad, a student, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported.

In June, a Mi-17 helicopter of the Pakistan Army's aviation wing crashed near Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's (PoK) Muzaffarabad due to a technical fault during the take-off, local media had reported citing an ISPR's statement.

All personnel on board the helicopter were killed in the crash. Pakistan military's media affairs wing stated that rescue and recovery teams were rushed to the crash site and an inquiry was ordered to find the exact technical cause of the accident, Dawn reported.

In September last year, five crew members died after a Pakistani army helicopter crashed in Diamer district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) after it faced a technical fault, the ISPR had said in a statement. All the crew members on board had died in the crash.

In August 2025, five crew members were killed after a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government helicopter, which was supposed to carry flood relief supplies, crashed in a tribal district, Pakistan's another daily, The Express Tribune, had reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's then-Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had stated that the MI-17 aircraft crashed in Mohmand district while it was heading to the flood-hit Salarzai area of Bajaur district, after losing contact in bad weather. Gandapur had confirmed that all the crew members on board the chopper had died in the crash.

--IANS

akl/as