Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor appeared visibly uncomfortable as a fan repeatedly tried to walk alongside him and get a picture at the airport.

The female fan was seemingly refusing to give up despite efforts by his security team to stop her.

A video shows Ranbir walking through the airport in a sharp navy bandhgala suit, while a female fan can be seen constantly trying to keep pace with him. She is seen repeatedly moving closer to the actor and appears to bump into him while attempting to get his attention and click a picture.

Ranbir, who is seen walking ahead, appears uncomfortable with the approach. His bodyguards can also be seen attempting to intervene and keep the fan away from the actor, but she continues to follow him and match his pace.

This is not the first time Ranbir Kapoor has found himself in an awkward interaction with an overenthusiastic fan. During the promotions of his 2023 film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, a female fan approached the actor for a selfie and, after getting the picture, tried to touch his face and kiss him as he attempted to move away.

Ranbir appeared visibly uncomfortable and stepped back. The fan was later seen emotional and crying as she looked at the selfie she had managed to take with the actor.

On the professional front, Ranbir is enjoying a successful theatrical run with his latest release, Ramayana: Part 1. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic stars Ranbir as Lord Rama, opposite Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana.

The film also features Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Kunal Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Shobana and Anupam Kher, among others.

Released in theatres on November 5, Ramayana: Part 1 has been receiving appreciation for its visual scale and performances.

–IANS

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