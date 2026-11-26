Christchurch, Nov 26 (IANS) New Zealand captain Tom Latham has stressed the importance of keeping things simple and adapting to the conditions as his side prepares for the decisive second and final Test against India, beginning Friday here at Hagley Oval.

With India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah expected to pose another significant challenge, Latham said the key to negotiating quality bowling was to remain committed to one’s approach rather than search for quick technical solutions, while also highlighting how pitch conditions and the nature of the ball can influence a contest.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Latham acknowledged the difficulties of facing Bumrah, whose distinctive action and release point make him a challenging proposition for batters, whether he is bowling with the new or old ball.

“Jasprit Bumrah obviously presents challenges, whether it be with the new ball or whether it be with the old ball. Someone with a unique action who delivers the ball a little bit closer than most bowlers. But I think from my point of view, it’s being able to set up for the ball that’s the most threat for me. Some players may be slightly different. Some may do something completely different from what I do,” Latham said on the eve of the second Test on Thursday.

The New Zealand skipper explained that his preparation against India’s leading fast bowler would focus on maintaining concentration and responding to the ball's movement rather than letting external factors influence his batting.

“Again, it’s trying to stay in my bubble as much as I can, try to watch the ball as hard as I can and make the latest decision possible depending on which way the ball is swinging,” he said.

Latham also cautioned against overcomplicating the batting approach when runs become hard to come by, arguing that players can sometimes lose sight of their strengths while seeking an immediate solution to a problem.

“Sometimes the hard thing can be the distraction around trying to do something different if it hasn’t worked out. But I guess what’s got me to this point is being really clear in what I’m trying to do. Even from a technical point of view, keeping it really simple. The challenge can be to go outside that thinking and try to find a magic answer to score runs. But in this game that we play, there’s no magic answer,” he said.

Opening the batting in home conditions brings its own set of challenges, particularly against an Indian attack that possesses considerable pace and variety. However, Latham indicated that he would not make alterations to his preparation following the previous Test, emphasising his responsibility to the team’s overall cause.

"Obviously, opening the batting in New Zealand conditions can be reasonably challenging at the best of times. Again, my preparation has been the same as it was last week. It’s just about trying to be in the moment as best you can. I’ve said it time and time again about doing my role as best I can for the team and trying to contribute as much as I can," he said.

Beyond his responsibilities with the bat, Latham underlined that his leadership duties extend throughout the match, including ensuring that New Zealand’s bowling resources are managed effectively over the course of the series.

"Whatever that may be from a batting point of view but also a captain’s point of view. It doesn’t just stop when I finish batting.

"It’s just again about being able to manage him (Kyle Jamieson) as best we can, manage all the bowlers and understand that there’s obviously this Test match that we’ve got to focus on, but there are other ones coming up that are just as important as these ones. Once we finish this game, we’ll cross that bridge in terms of seeing how the guys are going and check in once we get to Perth," he said.

The New Zealand captain also addressed the broader issue of cricket ball durability, noting that the surface can have a considerable impact on how quickly a ball loses its condition. According to Latham, flatter and more abrasive pitches can accelerate deterioration, making it important for teams to continually adjust how they preserve the ball.

"I think sometimes the wicket can dictate what the ball does, whether it’s a little bit flatter or a little bit more abrasive, then the ball can deteriorate a little bit quicker, whether that be a Dukes ball, whether that be a Kookaburra ball," Latham said on the eve of the second Test against India. "So I think from our point of view, we’re always trying to adapt and find what’s the best way to look after the ball to keep it in good condition as much as we can."

He expects the conditions at Hagley Oval to offer a different challenge, with the green surfaces potentially helping the ball retain its condition for longer. The relatively limited amount of cricket played on the ground, he added, could also mean there are fewer worn-out pitches to hasten the ball’s deterioration.

"I think we’ll probably see here (Christchurch) throughout the game that it will probably stay newer for longer because of the green surfaces. And there hasn’t been a lot of cricket played out here at Hagley, so there's not a lot of used wickets that can deteriorate the ball quicker," he said.

Latham further noted that the quality and durability of cricket balls are not necessarily consistent across different series or seasons. Nevertheless, he maintained that adapting to the conditions and making the best use of the ball available remain fundamental responsibilities for international cricketers.

Latham further noted that the quality and durability of cricket balls are not necessarily consistent across different series of seasons. Nevertheless, he maintained that adapting to the conditions and making the best use of the ball available remain fundamental responsibilities for international cricketers.

"So, I guess it’s a series-by-series thing. Sometimes it’s a year-by-year thing. Sometimes the balls can be really good. Sometimes maybe not so good, where they deteriorate a little bit more.

"But we know as cricketers, you've got to be able to play with the ball that you’ve got. And whether it’s in good condition, whether it’s not so good, you’ve got to find a way," he said.

--IANS

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